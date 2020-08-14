Architectural Coatings Market Analysis by Key Developments, Key Players, Regions by Market Size, and Forecast to 2023
Architectural Coatings market is projected to improve CAGR at 5.56% during the forecast year 2020-2023.
Market Dynamics : –
> Drivers
– Increasing Housing Construction Activities in Emerging Economies of Asia-Pacific
– Increasing Commercial Construction Activities in the United States
> Restraints
– Rise in Prices of Raw Materials
> Opportunities
– Recovering Construction Industry in South-America
– Introduction of Fluoropolymer Coatings
China, India, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN Countries, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific, US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North-America, Germany, UK, Italy, Russia Federation, France, Spain, Rest of Europe, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Saudi Arabia, Nigeria, Qatar, Kuwait, UAE, Rest of MEA
Key Developments in the Market::
June 2017: The Sherwin-Williams Company acquired The Valspar Corporation, to become a global leader in the paints & coatings industry.
April 2017: Asian Paints subsidiary, Berger International acquired Causeway Paints Lanka (Pvt) Ltd (CPLPL) in Sri Lanka.
April 2017: NBCC Ltd signed a deal with Poland-based Bolix SA, a fully owned subsidiary of Berger Paints India Ltd, for energy-efficient building solutions.
