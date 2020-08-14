Enterprise Firewall Solution Market to Grow at a Robust Pace through 2027 With Key Players – Cisco Systems, Dell Technologies, Forcepoint, Fortinet, Huawei Technologies, Imperva

A firewall is a standalone and software-based network device that is used to block, control, and allow the network traffic. With the rising needs of security, organizations are rapidly adopting the latest security technologies which anticipating the growth of the enterprise firewall solution market. The growing demand for firewall solution owing to its cost-effective and real-time security solutions along with improved operational efficiency.

Top Companies Covered in this Report: Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc., Dell Technologies, Inc., Forcepoint, Fortinet, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Imperva, Juniper Networks, Inc., Palo Alto Networks, Inc., WatchGuard Technologies, Inc.

What is the Dynamics of Enterprise Firewall Solution Market?

An increase in data breaches and various security threats across the globe, organizations are facing difficulty to maintain the confidentiality and privacy of the data. This, in turn, rising implimentation of firewall solutions among the enterprises that influence the growth of the enterprise firewall solution market. Furthermore, cost-effective and customized firewall solutions are expected to provide tremendous growth opportunities for the enterprise firewall solution market in the upcoming years.

What is the SCOPE of Enterprise Firewall Solution Market?

The “Global Enterprise Firewall Solution Market Analysis to 2027”? is a specialized and in-depth study of the enterprise firewall solution industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview enterprise firewall solution market with detailed market segmentation as type, component, enterprise size, end-user, and geography. The global enterprise firewall solution market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading enterprise firewall solution market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the enterprise firewall solution market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global enterprise firewall solution market is segmented on the basis of type, component, enterprise size, end-user. On the basis of type the market is segmented as conventional firewall, application firewall, next generation firewall (NGFW). On the basis of component the market is segmented as appliances, software, services. On the basis of enterprise size the market is segmented as small and medium enterprises, large enterprises. On the basis of end-user the market is segmented as BFSI, IT and telecom, healthcare, retail, government and education, manufacturing, media and entertainment, others.

What is the Regional Framework of Enterprise Firewall Solution Market?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global enterprise firewall solution market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The enterprise firewall solution market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

