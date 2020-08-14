The global Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 13.9% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 9683.2 million by 2025, from USD 5762 million in 2019.

The Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Browse the complete report and table of contents @ https://www.decisiondatabases.com/ip/25021-luxury-vinyl-flooring-market-analysis-report

The major players covered in Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) are:

​ Tarkett

Novalis

Mohawk

Armstrong

Forbo

Mannington Mills

Karndean

Gerflor

Congoleum

LG Hausys

Milliken

CFL Flooring

Polyflor

Metroflor

Beaulieu

Snmo LVT

NOX Corporation

By Type, Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) market has been segmented into :

Flexible LVT Floor

Rigid LVT Floor

By Application, Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) has been segmented into:

Commercial Use

Residential Use

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Download Free Sample Report of Global Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Market @ https://www.decisiondatabases.com/contact/download-sample-25021

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT), with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) in 2018 and 2019.

Chapter 3, the Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 12, Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.