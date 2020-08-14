Global Military Rotorcraft Market 2020 Top Countries Data Industry Growth Analysis, Segmentation, Size, Share, Trend, Future Demand and Leading Players Updates by Forecast By 360 Market Updates
Global "Military Rotorcraft Market" Report 2020 offers Complete analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries.
Report contains a comprehensive analysis of the important segments like market opportunities, import/export details, market dynamics, key manufacturers, growth rate, and key regions.
List of Top Key-players in 2020 of Military Rotorcraft Market:-
- AUGUSTA WESTLAND NV
- BELL HELICOPTER TEXTRON INC.
- SIKORSKY AIRCRAFT
- EUROCOPTER SAS
- BOEING
- KOREA AEROSPACE INDUSTRIES (KAI)
- HINDUSTAN AERONAUTICS LIMITED (HAL) AMONGST OTHERS.
The Global Military Rotorcraft market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.
The military rotorcraft market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period 2018 – 2023. Most military rotorcrafts were produced from 2002 to 2012 and their number almost quadrupled in those 10 years. This can be attributed to the fact that many countries in Europe, such as France, Germany, Italy and others have purchased these rotorcrafts in huge numbers.
FUTURE VERTICAL LIFT (FVL)
Future vertical lift (FVL) is an initiative taken by the US Armed Forces to develop the family of military aircrafts in the country. The US Army started this in 2004, and five different types of aircrafts are being developed that have common engines, sensors, avionics and countermeasures. The future vertical lift (FVL) plans are to develop replacements for UH-60 Black Hawk, AH-64 Apache, CH-47 Chinook and OH-58 Kiowa helicopters which will lead to the growth of the market. The precursor for this plan is the Joint Multi-Role (JMR) which would provide technological demonstrations for 2017.
Boeing CH-47 Chinook is an American heavy-lift rotorcraft that has a twin-engine. The primary objective of this rotorcraft is for troop movement, artillery placement and battlefield resupply. The FVL plan will introduce the next generation of CH-47 Chinook and launch the FVL-Light or FVL-Medium by 2018. After decades of service, US army rotorcrafts are wearing out, and there has been a necessity for upgrading the fleet with the latest advancements. According to the US Armed Services Committee, the JMR is planned in three different configurations, i.e., JMR-Light, JMR-Medium and JMR-Heavy.
The configurations planned are:
JMR-Light: Scout version would replace the OH-58 Kiowa, planned for 2030.
JMR-Medium: Utility and attack versions would replace the UH-60 Black Hawk and AH-64 Apache and launch is planned for 2027–28.
JMR-Heavy: Cargo version would replace the CH-47 Chinook. Although Boeing expects its introduction in 2060, it has been planned for launch by 2035.
JMR-Ultra: New ultra-sized version for vertical lift aircraft with performance similar to fixed-wing tactical transport aircraft, such as the C-130J Super Hercules and the Airbus A400M Atlas and introduction is planned for 2025
Key Developments in the Military Rotorcraft Market:
Reasons to Purchase this Report 1. Provides latest insights into the military rotorcraft market.2. Analyzing various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter's five forces analysis3. Regional analysis of the market4. Identify the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players
the report Global Military Rotorcraft Market 2020 describes the Military Rotorcraft industry expansion game plan, the Military Rotorcraft industry knowledge supply, appendix, analysis findings, and the conclusion.
