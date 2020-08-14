Global Poultry Feed Premix Market 2020 Top Countries Data Industry Overview, Key Players Analysis, Emerging Opportunities, Comprehensive Research Study, Competitive Landscape and Potential of Industry from By 360 Market Updates

Global “Poultry Feed Premix Market” Report 2020 offers Complete analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Poultry Feed Premix in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Poultry Feed Premix Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Poultry Feed Premix Report 2020 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data.

Also, Report contains a comprehensive analysis of the important segments like market opportunities, import/export details, market dynamics, key manufacturers, growth rate, and key regions. Poultry Feed Premix Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type, and application. Poultry Feed Premix Market reports offer a detailed assessment of the Poultry Feed Premix including enabling technologies, current market situation, market assumptions, restraining factors.

List of Top Key-players in 2020 of Poultry Feed Premix Market:-

Charoen Pokphand

Cargill Inc.

Land O Lakes Feed

DBN Group

Archer Daniels Midland

Godrej Agrovet

For Farmers

DLG Group

DSM NV

Nippai

The Global Poultry Feed Premix market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

Global population is expected to reach 9 billion by 2050, food and nutrition industries must meet the need for the growing population through increased production and reduced wastage. Poultry is an important source of animal protein, resulting in a rapidly expanding of global poultry production. Consequently, there is a high demand for poultry feed premix. Poultry meat consumption is devoid of any religious impact hence, it is the largest meat segment in the world. The major reason for surge in demand of poultry meat is the increased consumption of processed poultry in Asian countries. The growth in consumption has created a compulsion on farmers to maintain the production growth rate same as consumption to balance the demand supply chain. Failing to do so may have an effect on the cost of poultry meat. The rising health awareness among the consumers in developed countries for high-quality products is steering the growth of the market. The millers and livestock breeders are switching to feed premix to keep the uniformity in the diet of the poultry animals. The feed premix industry is in introduction phase in Asia and South America and growth of the market is forecasted to be faster than other developed countries. The poultry industry in these countries also benefits from lenient feed related regulations.

Rising Demand from Quick Service Restaurants

The quick service restaurant industry was designed around the concept of providing fast and convenience dining experiences at a relatively low cost. A significant marketing segment for the quick service restaurant industry is college age students ( 18 to 24 years of age). College age students often face issues with time management, striving to find balance between school, work, and social life. College age students often face financial and time constraints. The quick service restaurant industry has been able to capitalize on this dilemma by offering college students a quick, easy and inexpensive solution for their nutritional needs. To increase or maintain college student market share, innovation and customization in food menu is one of the key factors driving the growth of the quick service restaurants. The extensive consumption of poultry meat across the world makes it the most widely used meat in the quick service restaurant industry, giving rise to increased consumption of poultry feed premix.

Growth in poultry Premix use in the Middle East

Saudi Arabia’s output of chicken meat and eggs are thought to have continued their upward trends in 2017 with broiler meat output reaching 760,000 tons, slightly increasing from the 755,000 tons recorded in 2016, while table egg production rose by 2 percent to stand at 5.1 billion.

Output of broiler meat in Saudi Arabia is expected to continue upwards for the foreseeable future, reports the US. Department of Agriculture (USDA). The Saudi government has set a strategic goal of satisfying 60 percent of local demand within the next five years, and several development projects are in place to help reach that target. For example, the country’s largest poultry producer, Al-Watania, is in the process of constructing a mega poultry farm in the province of Al-Jour, which is expected to be operational by 2020. The farm will increase the company’s daily production of broilers from 820,000 to 1 million. Table egg production is planned to rise by 1.5 percent to 3 million eggs per day. Moreover, Saudi Arabia may have one of the highest levels of per capita poultry meat consumption in the world at 51 kg. This is causing a rise in production and import of poultry feed premix in the region.

The global Poultry Feed Premix market covers the vision of participant analysis by product types, market share, applications, sales, and revenue.

