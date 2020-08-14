Global Pregnancy Detection Kits Market 2020 Top Countries Data Industry Size, Share, Business Growth, Revenue, Trends, Market Demand Penetration and Forecast to By 360 Market Updates
Global "Pregnancy Detection Kits Market" Report 2020 offers Complete analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Pregnancy Detection Kits in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India.
Report contains a comprehensive analysis of the important segments like market opportunities, import/export details, market dynamics, key manufacturers, growth rate, and key regions.
List of Top Key-players in 2020 of Pregnancy Detection Kits Market:-
- Abbott Laboratories
- Cardinal Health
- Church & Dwight
- Germaine Laboratories
- Kent Pharmaceuticals
- Piramal Enterprises
- Prestige Brands Holdings
- Procter & Gamble Co.
- Quidel Corporation
- SPD Swiss Precision Diagnostics
The Global Pregnancy Detection Kits market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.
The global pregnancy detection kits market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period (2018 – 2023). North America is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period owing to the growing awareness regarding home-based pregnancy detection kits in the region.
Increase in Unplanned Pregnancies
Unplanned pregnancy rate in the US is significantly higher than in any other developed country. According to a report from the Guttmacher Institute in the US, it is estimated that 52% of unintended pregnancies result from couples not using any contraception in the month the woman got pregnant, 43% result from inconsistent or incorrect contraceptive use, and only 5% result from contraceptive failure. Almost 44% pregnancies in Europe and 38% in Asia are unplanned, leading to high demand for pregnancy detection kits. Unplanned pregnancies have been increasing globally. Pregnancy detection kits help women check whether they are pregnant or not. Thus, the demand for pregnancy detection kits is expected to increase in the future. Additionally, changing lifestyle, growing women literacy rate, rise in disposable income, and growing e-commerce is driving the market for pregnancy detection kits.
Lack of Availability and Awareness in Low-income Countries
Pregnancy detection kits are not accessible to women in low-income countries. Easy-to-use, highly accurate dip-strip tests can be purchased from manufacturers for less than ten cents. However, in many countries, pregnancy tests are sold to women at a 2000% markup or more, making them prohibitively expensive. Furthermore, in low-income countries, the pregnancy test kits are not readily available and the lack of awareness along with a low literacy rate of women further restricts the sale of pregnancy kits in these countries. Thus, lack of awareness and lack of availability of pregnancy test kits coupled with a high price of pregnancy kits are likely to impede the growth of the market.
North America to Dominate the Market
North America dominates the pregnancy detection kits market due to the growing awareness regarding pregnancy detection kits and the growing expenditure on personal care products. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow tremendously during the forecast period owing to numerous factors, such as a rise in disposable income in developing economies, well-established distribution channel, and growing awareness regarding pregnancy product through strong family planning activities conducted by government organizations.
The global Pregnancy Detection Kits market covers the vision of participant analysis by product types, market share, applications, sales, and revenue.
Highlighted points of Pregnancy Detection Kits Market Size:
- Covers the varying market dynamics of the industry.
- In-depth analysis of market risks, opportunities, limitations, and growth of the market.
- Includes market driving and restraining factors.
- Participants profiles along with product description, overview, and business data.
- Include details of five years of forecast analysis by types, regions, and applications.
Key Developments in the Pregnancy Detection Kits Market:
the report Global Pregnancy Detection Kits Market 2020 describes the Pregnancy Detection Kits industry expansion game plan, the Pregnancy Detection Kits industry knowledge supply, appendix, analysis findings, and the conclusion.
