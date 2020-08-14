Global Narcotics Scanner Market 2020 Top Countries Data Industry Overview, Key Players Analysis, Emerging Opportunities, Comprehensive Research Study, Competitive Landscape and Potential of Industry from By 360 Market Updates

Global "Narcotics Scanner Market" Report 2020 offers Complete analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Narcotics Scanner in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India.

Also, Report contains a comprehensive analysis of the important segments like market opportunities, import/export details, market dynamics, key manufacturers, growth rate, and key regions. Narcotics Scanner Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type, and application. Narcotics Scanner Market reports offer a detailed assessment of the Narcotics Scanner including enabling technologies, current market situation, market assumptions, restraining factors.

List of Top Key-players in 2020 of Narcotics Scanner Market:-

Argos Security Services

Inc.

LaserShield Systems

Inc.

L-3 Communications Security and Detection Systems

Inc.

Bruker Corporation

Safran SA

OSI Systems

Inc.

FLIR Systems

Inc.

Aventura Technologies

Inc.

Smiths Detection Inc.

KeTech Group Limited

Klipper Enterprises

Chemring Group PLC

MATRIX Security and Surveillance Pvt. Ltd.

Teknicom Solutions Ltd.

Mistral Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

The Global Narcotics Scanner market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

The narcotics scanner market is expected to record a CAGR of over 6%, during the forecast period of 2018-2023. The scope of the report is limited to product types of narcotics scanners, technologies involved, and various end-user industries. The regions considered in the scope of the report include – North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The rising instances of trafficking of cocaine, heroin, etc., have augmented the demand for narcotic scanners in multiple industries, such as law, aviation, and military. As a result, the adoption rate of narcotics scanners is on the rise, to scan and monitor people and luggage, prevent permanent losses, and ensure the safety of people. However, issues related to lack of investments from the transport operators are estimated to hinder the growth of the market, during the forecast period.

Increasing Need for Immediate Response to Catastrophic Attacks

According to a World Drug Report published by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), the number of illicit drug users witnessed an increase of 32.2%, across the world, between 2006 and 2016. This indicates that there exists a crucial need to tackle the ill effects of drugs, on health, development, peace, and security, worldwide.

Various law enforcement agencies, such as Phoenix (Arizona) Police Department, are implementing sophisticated narcotics analysis technologies that are designed to improve the safety and welfare of the communities they protect and serve. With the emergence of cannabinoids (K2, spice), dibutylone, and synthetic cathinones (bath salts) that are visually indistinguishable from one another in the market, there is a dire need to deploy narcotic scanners to restrict the unauthorized movements of drugs.

Asia-Pacific Poised to Record the Fastest Growth

The Asia-Pacific segment is projected to record the fastest growth in the narcotics scanner market, owing to the increasing inflow of investments for the development of the transit sector, particularly airports. The escalation in the production and use of amphetamines and synthetic drugs, in economies, such as China, Singapore, and Vietnam, is anticipated to play a crucial role in the growth of the market studied.

Moreover, the UN Office on Drugs and Crime reported a massive seizure of 287 million methamphetamine tablets in East Asia, which has raised concerns related to excessive usage of drugs in China, Singapore, and Malaysia. These factors are further expected to drive the demand for narcotic scanners, in order to support the prosperity of countries.

The global Narcotics Scanner market covers the vision of participant analysis by product types, market share, applications, sales, and revenue.

Highlighted points of Narcotics Scanner Market Size:

Covers the varying market dynamics of the industry.

In-depth analysis of market risks, opportunities, limitations, and growth of the market.

Includes market driving and restraining factors.

Participants profiles along with product description, overview, and business data.

Include details of five years of forecast analysis by types, regions, and applications.

Key Developments in the Narcotics Scanner Market:

Mar 2018: OSI Systems Inc. facilitated Albanian Customs and State Police, in seizing 1,350 lbs. of cocaine being smuggled into Albania. The narcotics were detected by Rapiscan Eagle® scanning systems, operated by the company’s Albania subsidiary.

Key Developments in the Narcotics Scanner Market:

Mar 2018: OSI Systems Inc. facilitated Albanian Customs and State Police, in seizing 1,350 lbs. of cocaine being smuggled into Albania. The narcotics were detected by Rapiscan Eagle® scanning systems, operated by the company's Albania subsidiary.

Nov 2017: Smiths Detection Inc. launched IONSCAN 600, the first explosive trace detection system to be approved on the TSA Air Cargo Screening Technology List (ACSTL), to ensure the security of cargo aboard airplanes. The IONSCAN 600 is a portable desktop trace detection system that detects minute quantities of explosives, in addition to narcotics (such as fentanyl), within seconds.

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Narcotics Scanner Market? What’s Their Company Profile, Their Product Information, Contact Information?

What Was Global Market Status of Narcotics Scanner Market? What Was Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of Narcotics Scanner Market?

What Is Current Market Status of Narcotics Scanner Industry? What’s Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company, and Country Wise? What’s Market Analysis of Narcotics Scanner Market by Taking Applications and Types in Consideration?

What Are Projections of Global Narcotics Scanner Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What About Import and Export?

What Is Narcotics Scanner Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

What Is Economic Impact On Narcotics Scanner Industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are Market Dynamics of Narcotics Scanner Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, Marketing Channels for Narcotics Scanner Industry? Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future narcotics scanner market outlook, in the developed and emerging economies

Analyzing various perspectives of the market studied, with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis

The segment that is expected to dominate the market studied

The regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth, during the forecast period

Identify the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players