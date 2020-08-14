Global Telecom Service Assurance Market 2020 Top Countries Data -Key Leaders Analysis, Segmentation, Growth, Future Trends, Gross Margin, Demands, Emerging Technology by Regional Forecast By 360 Market Updates

Global "Telecom Service Assurance Market" Report 2020 offers Complete analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Telecom Service Assurance in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India.

Also, Report contains a comprehensive analysis of the important segments like market opportunities, import/export details, market dynamics, key manufacturers, growth rate, and key regions. Telecom Service Assurance Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type, and application. Telecom Service Assurance Market reports offer a detailed assessment of the Telecom Service Assurance including enabling technologies, current market situation, market assumptions, restraining factors.

List of Top Key-players in 2020 of Telecom Service Assurance Market:-

Nokia Corporation

CA Technologies

Cisco Systems

Inc.

Tata Consultancy Services Limited

Accenture PLC

IBM Corporation

JDS Corporation

NEC Corporation

Hewlett-Packard Company

Ericsson Inc.

The Global Telecom Service Assurance market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

As of 2017, the global telecom service assurance market was valued at USD 6.8 billion. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 2.24% during 2018-2023 (the forecast period). Telecom service assurance (TSA) is the application of policies and processes by a Communications Service Provider (CSP), so as to ensure that the services offered over networks to consumers meet the required service quality level for an optimal subscriber experience. The scope in this study is limited to the telecom service assurance software market, which include, both, professional services and managed services.

With the technological advancements, like the development of 5G network, the need for TSA solutions has grown, as consumers tend to be dissatisfied with CSPs if the service they provide is not up to the consumer’s standards.

The emergence of highly technical and complex technologies, coupled with an increasing competition in developed regions, is all set to impact the growth of the global TSA market, as it has been made clear that in the emerging business landscape, CSPs must notice potential customer issues and respond quickly to prevent negative customer experiences. The only effective and efficient way to do the same is through the adoption of TSA solutions.

Significant Increase in the Number of Cellular Subscribers

There has been a significant increase in the number of cellular subscribers, globally. This growth can be attributed to the increasing number of consumers opting for devices that offer connectivity. One of the major connectivity devices in demand is smartphone. The number of smartphones being used internationally is relatively higher when compared to other connectivity devices. The number of smartphones/mobile devices being sold is increasing, amassing the number of cellular subscriptions to be high, as connectivity devices cannot perform well without the required cellular subscriptions. The increasing rate of adoption of connectivity devices is likely to lead to a significant increase in the number of cellular subscriptions, which, in turn, is anticipated to boost the growth of the global TSA market.

System Integration Service is expected to dominate the Market

Advances in communication services and technology have elevated consumer expectations. Next generation communication technologies, like 5G (and more recently LTE), are changing consumer preferences toward a more digital lifestyle. The increasing rate of adoption of smart devices has transformed the network service industry. While new opportunities for CSPs to offer innovative services have risen, new challenges have also emerged. CSPs are struggling to keep up the pace with customer demands for bandwidth-intensive applications and high-quality network experiences. In order to overcome the challenges, TSAs are being integrated within the systems, to provide a timely feedback of the necessary data. Also, with the emergence of more technical and complex technologies, system integration services for TSA are expected to witness a significant growth.

North America to Dominate the Market

Owing to the increasing number of telecom subscribers and smart devices, North America is the major contributor toward the revenue generated by TSA solutions, at the international level. In addition, there is a growing demand for service quality, which, in turn, is driving the North American TSA market. Owing to the mature telecom industry, the United States is a dominant market in North America and is further expected to register a significant growth rate, with the increasing number of telecommunication devices. The emergence of highly technical and complex technologies, like 5G networks, coupled with an increased competition among CSPs in this region, is expected to indirectly impact the North American TSA market’s growth.

Key Developments in the Telecom Service Assurance Market:

December 2017 – NBN, an open-access, wholesale fixed broadband service provider, and Ericsson extended their partnership for network operations. Ericsson has been NBN’s managed service provider since 2011, and expanded their partnership in 2014, thereby, including the ground component operations of NBN’s long-term satellite solutions.

October 2017 – Nokia expanded its analytics service offering to gain value from TelcoData, hence improved the network issue resolution and reduced dropped calls for operators.

