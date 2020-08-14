Global Desktop Virtualization Market 2020 Top Countries Data Industry Size, Share, Business Growth, Revenue, Trends, Market Demand Penetration and Forecast to By 360 Market Updates

Global "Desktop Virtualization Market" Report 2020 offers Complete analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Desktop Virtualization in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India.

Report contains a comprehensive analysis of the important segments like market opportunities, import/export details, market dynamics, key manufacturers, growth rate, and key regions.

List of Top Key-players in 2020 of Desktop Virtualization Market:-

Citrix Systems Inc.

Toshiba Corporation

IBM

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

Microsoft Corporation

Parallels International GmbH

Dell Inc.

Red Hat Inc.

Ncomputing

Ericom Software Inc.

Tems

Inc

Vmware Inc.

The Global Desktop Virtualization market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

The global desktop virtualization market in retail is projected to register a CAGR of 58.24% during the forecast period (2018 – 2023). The ability to reduce complexity and deliver apps to mobile users are motivating desktop virtualization adoption in manufacturing, and advancements in management and storage makes VDI a more viable option. Businesses are expected to grow organically upon productivity and capacity addition, besides its existing capabilities or better allocation of resources toward the corporate objective. For instance, in manufacturing, adding of new facilities or increase in floor space; hiring of employees at a new location or an existing location, in order to fulfill the job needs. This gives scope for the adoption of desktop virtualization technology. Desktop virtualization will lead to increased user satisfaction; especially as employees are able to solve most of the computing problems with reboot and will also provide better level of computing experience.

Growing Adoption of Cloud Computing is Driving Market Growth

Cloud computing is being used by several organizations to reduce costs and have access to the data and applications that are not installed in the computers or servers. Clouds have emerged as an infrastructure, which will enable rapid delivery of computing resources as a utility in dynamically scalable and virtual manner. Today, 85 percent of enterprises have a multi-cloud strategy, up from 82 percent in 2016. The higher cloud adoption rate and enterprise’s inclination towards deploying desktops on cloud is driving the usage of desktop virtualization.

HVD Holds the Largest Market Share

HVD is used to connect applications to the data stored on remote servers. The (cloud) service provider is held responsible for data storage, backup, upgrade, and security. Features, like high availability and power optimization are quite common across cloud-based products and services available in the market. The competitors are focused on incorporating Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) with their cloud workspace, Expanding the capabilities of performance monitoring and improving client experience with device performance and identifying integration along with delivery of VDI on converged, as well as hyper-converged infrastructure platforms.

APAC is expected to grow at a Faster Pace

The IT industry in the Asian region has been touted for its quality and quantity of IT services exports to the global markets. With changing business models across the globe, it is expected that the organizations in the region will shift their focus toward desktop virtualization for increasing efficient delivery. Many of the emerging markets in the region are expected to register higher growth rates than the mature economies. As these markets continue to grow in this trajectory, the need of financial services, such as retail banking, asset management, insurance, capital market service, and others is also increasing. Many industry players have been increasing their presence in the region to capture the market in this astoundingly fast growing region.

The global Desktop Virtualization market covers the vision of participant analysis by product types, market share, applications, sales, and revenue.

Key Developments in the Desktop Virtualization Market:

December 2017 – Citrix System’s XenApp and XenDesktop services were deployed on Oracle Cloud Market place, to enable consumers to provide workforce with more security to business apps and data, on any device, with an advantage of scale, power, and the reliability of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI)

December 2017 – Huawei launched OpenLab in Cairo, Egypt, to build Information Technology Communication ecosystem in Northern Africa, in response to digital transformation

November 2017 – IBM announced the successful testing of a fully integrated Wavelength Division Multiplexing (WDM) Si photonics chip for Big Data and cloud services, enabling the download of an entire HD digital movie in two seconds

June 2017 – Microsoft acquired Cloudyn, a company that helps enterprises and managed service providers optimize their investments in cloud services. This acquisition is expected to accelerate digital transformation for customers and partners with Azure

