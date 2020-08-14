Global Specialty Chemicals Market 2020 Top Countries Data: Industry Trends, Growth, Size, Segmentation, Future Demands, Latest Innovation, Sales Revenue by Regional Forecast By 360 Market Updates

Global “Specialty Chemicals Market” Report 2020 offers Complete analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Specialty Chemicals in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Specialty Chemicals Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Specialty Chemicals Report 2020 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data.

Also, Report contains a comprehensive analysis of the important segments like market opportunities, import/export details, market dynamics, key manufacturers, growth rate, and key regions. Specialty Chemicals Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type, and application. Specialty Chemicals Market reports offer a detailed assessment of the Specialty Chemicals including enabling technologies, current market situation, market assumptions, restraining factors.

List of Top Key-players in 2020 of Specialty Chemicals Market:-

3M

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Albemarle Corporation

American Water Chemicals

Inc.

Archroma

Ashland

Asian Paints

Baker Hughes Incorporated

BASF SE

Berger Paints India Limited

DowDuPont

Ecolab

Emery Oleochemicals

Evonik Industries AG

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Ferro Corporation

FMC Corporation

Formosa Plastics Group

FUCHS

GENERAL ELECTRIC

H.B. Fuller Company

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Huntsman International LLC

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd

Johnson & Johnson Services

Inc.

Kurita Water Industries Ltd

L’Oréal

Lonza

Merck KGaA

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PPG Industries

Inc.

Procter & Gamble

Saudi Arabian Oil Co.

Shell

Sika AG

Solvay

The Lubrizol Corporation

Unilever

W.R. Grace & Co.

Wacker Chemie AG

The Global Specialty Chemicals market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

The specialty chemicals market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.08% during the forecast period of 2018–2023. Asia-Pacific is estimated to lead the market owing to its rapid economic and industrial growth, especially in the paints and coating industry segment.

Growing Demand for High-performance Coatings

The demand for high-performance coatings is increasing due to various applications in the automotive, aerospace, oil & gas, mining, marine, paper & pulp, and architectural & construction industry, to protect metal materials, tanks, concrete structures, pipes, and processing equipment. The growing power sector is fueling demand for higher performance chemicals. As the trend to improve the aesthetic value of constructions and architectures increases, this demands the use of high-performance coatings. As these coatings are also environment-friendly, there is an increasing trend towards using sustainable products to reduce emissions. This is increasing the need for environment-friendly coatings and water-based coatings.

Paints and Coating has Highest Market Share

There is growth in infrastructure development in emerging economies of Asia-Pacific, along with the rise in automotive production in Asia-Pacific and Europe. Also, the increase in furniture production around the globe and revival of the construction industry in countries, such as Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, and Sweden are some of the major factors driving the demand for the paints and coating industry.

The flavors & fragrance segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR. Due to the growth of the building & construction industry around the globe, construction chemicals and adhesives & sealant segments are also estimated to grow at a significant rate.

Asia-Pacific Dominates the Market

Asia-Pacific had the highest market share of around 42% of global specialty chemicals market in 2017. The electronics market of Asia-Pacific has experienced a surge in the recent past with innovations and advanced technology implementations, driving the specialty chemicals market in the region. The major sealants manufacturing companies have their manufacturing plants in China, which accounts for 59% of the Asia-Pacific region. All the above factors, when added up with high development in manufacturing and construction industry, helps the Asia-Pacific region to dominate the market, as these are major consumers of specialty chemicals.

The global Specialty Chemicals market covers the vision of participant analysis by product types, market share, applications, sales, and revenue.

