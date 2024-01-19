JNVST Class 6 Admit Card 2024 – Direct Link for Navodaya Vidyalaya 6th Class Hall Ticket: Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (JNVS) is soon going to conduct phase-II examination for class 6. This examination is an entrance test and the students clearing it will get admission in class 6th in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya on the basis of their ranking. As the participating students and their parents were eagerly waiting for the release of JNVST Class 6 Admit Card 2024 and now it is available on the official website of JNVS which is navodaya.gov.in. Candidates can download NVS Class 6 Admit Card 2024 using their registration number.
In this article you will get the details of the class 6th entrance test organized by Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti and the details of your admit card and your examination pattern and scheme, required documents, steps to download JNVST Class 6 Admit Card 2024 etc. You will get complete information about it, so read the article till the end because it can be very beneficial for you.
Know about JNVST 2024 Class 6 Admit Card
Every year Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti conducts entrance exam for admission in class 6, 9, and 11. Through this entrance test, eligible candidates get seats in Navodaya Vidyalaya, and students continue their further studies. In 2023, JNVS was conducted for Class 6 Phase-I on 4 November 2023. Now the exams for the second phase are to be conducted on 20 January 2024, for which JNVS has uploaded the JNVST Class 6 Admit Card 2024 on 16 December 2023. This is a very important document for students who are going to participate in JNVS class 6 examination, with the help of which students will get entry in the examination hall and get information about the exam like exam dates and timings, exam timetable etc.
Highlights of JNVST Class 6 Admit Card
|Exam Name
|Class 6 Admission Entrance Test
|Organizing Body
|Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti
|Country
|India
|Session
|2024-25
|Exam Type
|Entrance Test
|Exam Mode
|Offline
|Exam Date
|20 January 2024 (Phase-II)
|Exam Timing
|11:30 AM to 1:30 PM
|Total No. of Questions
|80
|Total Marks
|100
|Examination Duration
|2 Hours
|Phase-II admit card release date
|16 December 2023
|Admit Card Status
|Released
|Official Website
|navodaya.gov.in
Release Date of JNVST Class VI Admit Card
Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti has uploaded the JNV Class 6th Admit card in two phases. Full phases admit card was released on 9 October 2023 for Phase-I and for Phase-II on 16 December 2023 on the official website. The first phase exam was conducted on 4 November 2023. Participating candidates can download their JNVST Class 6 Admit Card 2024 for phase-II examination from JNV’s official website navodaya.gov.in with the help of their login information.
Exam Scheme for NVS Class 6 Admission Entrance Test
Those who want to participate in Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti’s class 6 entrance test, it is important to know about JNVST Class 6th Exam scheme so that they can score good marks in the exam. Below given points are given about JNVST Class 6th Exam Scheme. Please read the detailed information carefully.
- Yes, class 6 entrance test will be conducted offline.
- The exam question paper will be divided into 3 sections.
- Offline question paper will have 80 multiple choice questions.
- On every correct answer the student will earn 1.25 marks.
- For incorrect answers, there will be no minus(negative) marking.
- Students will have to complete the question paper in 2 hours.
NVS Class 6 Admission Test Pattern
In the table given below you can see the exam pattern for Class 6 Admission Test in Navodaya Vidyalaya.
|Section
|No. Of Questions
|Marks
|Test Duration
|Mental Ability
|40
|50
|60 Minutes
|Arithmetic
|20
|25
|30 Minutes
|Language
|20
|25
|30 Minutes
|Total
|80
|100
|2 Hours
JNVST Class 6th Entrance Test 2023 Required Documents
The below documents must be brought by the students to the examination location.
- JNVST Class 6th Printed Admit Card
- Adhar Card/ Voter ID Card
- Passport size photo
JNVST 2024 Class 6 Admit Card Details
Those students who are going to give the exam for admission in class 6th in Navodaya Vidyalaya, the details given below will be mentioned in their NVS Class 6 Admit Card 2024, so read them carefully. Download Class 6th Admit Card 2024 and check it if any. If any information is printed incorrectly then immediately contact the concerned authority.
- Student’s Name
- Student’s Parents Name
- Exam Name
- Exam Roll Number
- Examination Center Name
- Examination Date and Time
- General Instructions
Facilities that provided at Navodaya Vidyalaya
Information about what facilities is available to the students in Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti is given in the two sections below so that you can know why Navodaya Vidyalaya is well reputable educational institute.
- Education
- Uniform
- Food facilities
- Boarding Facilities
- Textbooks
- Lodging Facilities
- Medical Expenditure
- CBSE-fee
- Stationery
- Travel Expenditure for students by IIIAC in train/AC
- Daily use items (Bathing Soap, Hair Oil, Washing and ironing of cloths, sanitary napkins for girls, toothbrush, toothpaste, and shoe polish etc.)
Steps to download NVS Class 6 Admission Entrance Test Admit Card
Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti has uploaded the Class 6 admit card on its official website. Now all the candidates who want to participate in Navodaya Vidyalaya class 6th admission test can download their JNVST Class 6 Admit Card 2024 from the official website. Students can easily download their admit card by following the steps given below.
- First of all, go to the official website of Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti @ navodaya.gov.in.
- Go to the website and you will see the popup ‘Click here to download the admit cards for registered candidates for Class VI JNVST-2024 (Phase-II) for summer bound JNV’s Scheduled on 20th January 2024’ link.
- After clicking, you will reach the new login page of NVS.
- Now you will have to enter your registration number, Date of Birth, and Captcha details and click on ‘SIGN IN’.
- After signing in, JNV Class 6th Admit Card 2024 will be shown on your front screen.
- Now you can download the class 6th Admit Card 2024 or take its printout.
|Official Website
|Click Here
Frequently Asked Questions
JNVST Class 6 Admit Card 2024 has been released on 16 December 2023. Admit card to be released on 16 December 2023 is for Phase-II.
JNVST Class 6 Admit Card 2024 is the admit card for phase-II second of entrance test. It is useful for those students who are going to participate in the second phase of entrance test of Class 6th.
Students can download Class 6 JNVS Admit Card from the official website of JNVS @ navodaya.gov.in.
To download NVS Class 6 Admit Card 2024, students will need their registration number.
