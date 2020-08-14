The global Rodenticides market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 4.3% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 1518.1 million by 2025, from USD 1282.5 million in 2019.

The Rodenticides market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

The major players covered in Rodenticides are:

​UPL

JT Eaton

Bayer Cropscience

Basf

Syngenta

Liphatech

PelGar International

Marusan Pharma Biotech

Senestech

Neogen Corporation

SANLI

Brizal Quimica

Pulangke

Impex Europa

TEIKOKU SEIYAKU

By Type, Rodenticides market has been segmented into:

Anticoagulants

Non-anticoagulants

By Application, Rodenticides has been segmented into:

Agriculture

Agriculture Domestic/Industrial/Public Health

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Rodenticides market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Rodenticides product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Rodenticides, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Rodenticides in 2018 and 2019.

Chapter 3, the Rodenticides competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Rodenticides breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 12, Rodenticides market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Rodenticides sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.