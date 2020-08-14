Aluminum Market Applicotion, Demand, COVID-19 Analysis, Forecast by 2025

Aluminum Market Synopsis:

Market Research Future (MRFR) has published a detailed report stating that the Global Aluminum Market is marked to expand at a substantial CAGR of 6.71% during the forecast period of 2018-2023. The features of aluminum such as corrosion and oxidation resistance have increased the application of aluminum in various end-use industries such as building and construction, automotive, electrical and others. Rapid expansion of these industries is leading to an increased demand for aluminum, which in turn is propelling the growth of the global aluminum market. However, adverse environmental effects caused by excessive mining activities are restraining the growth of the global aluminum market during the assessment period.

Aluminum Market Competitive Analysis:

The key players profiled by MRFR that are operating in the global aluminum market are Aluminum Bahrain (Bahrain), Century Aluminum Company (the U.S.), Norsk Hydro ASA (Norway), Emirates Global Aluminum PJSC (UAE), Rio Tinto Australia (Australia), Rio Tinto Alcan Inc. (Canada), Hindalco Industries Limited (India), BHP Billiton Aluminum Australia Pty Ltd. (Australia), Aluminum Corporation of China (China), China Hongqiao Group (China), Alcoa Corporation (the U.S.), RUSAL (Russia), Vedanta Ltd. (India), and others. The players in the global aluminum market are focusing on business expansion by implementing various innovative strategies such as increased research and development activities, collaborations, mergers and acquisitions and others to sustain the competition in the global aluminum market. For instance, in December 2018, Kobelco Aluminum Products & Extrusions Inc. has announced its plan of expanding the plant on Kobe Way. This expansion plan is worth USD 42 Mn.

Aluminum Market Segmentation:

The aluminum market report has been segmented on the basis of type, product and application. Based on type, the aluminum market has been segmented into primary and secondary. The primary segment commanded for the maximum share of 61.79% with the market valuation of USD 93,458 Mn during 2017 and is anticipated to reach the valuation of USD 135,867.3 Mn in the global aluminum market during the assessment period.

Based on products, the global aluminum industry trends has been segmented into flat rolled, castings, extrusions, forgings, pigments & powder, rod & bar, utensils, and others. The flat rolled segment has been sub-segmented into foil stock, can body stock, lithosheet, building sheet, common alloy, and others. The rod & bar segment has been sub-segmented into aluminum conductors, wires & cables, and others. Among these, the extrusions segment commanded for the major share of the global aluminum market with the valuation of USD 40,856 Mn in the year 2017 and reach the valuation of USD 60,605.3 Mn at a CAGR of 7.20% by the end of the forecast period during the forecast period

Based on application, the global aluminum market size has been segmented into machinery & equipment, building & construction, foil & packaging, hardware & accessories, transportation, electrical, consumer goods, solar, utensils, and others. The transportation segment commanded for the maximum share of the global aluminum market and is anticipated to reach the valuation of USD 72,354 Mn by the end of the forecast period.

Aluminum Market Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the global COVId-19 analysis on aluminum market has been segmented into five major regions such as North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. Among these, the aluminum market in the APAC region accounts for the major share of the global aluminum market and reach the market valuation of USD 148,966.2 Mn by the end of 2023. This region is also anticipated to project fastest growth at a CAGR of 7.05% during the forecast period. The aluminum market in the Europe region is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 5.99% during the forecast period. Increased utilization of aluminum to reduce the weight of automobiles that are being manufactured in the rapidly expanding automotive sector is majorly contributing to the growth of the aluminum market in the Europe region. The aluminum market in the North America region is marked to expand at a CAGR of 5.88% during the assessment period. The market growth is attributed to the growing secondary usage of aluminum in various end-use industries in this region.

NOTE: Our team of researchers are studying Covid19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of market and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

Petroleum Pitch Market Overview

According to Market Research Future (MRFR)’s analysis, the global petroleum pitch market is poised to strike a CAGR of 3.03% during the forecast period 2018 to 2023. The valuation of the market has been estimated to touch USD 1,135.1 Mn by 2023-end up from USD 954.1 Mn in 2017. Petroleum pitch has developed application across the production process of various carbon-based products such as clay pigeons, refractory bricks, and carbon fibers. Although the market is on the verge of entering a phase of maturity, the growing demand for carbon-based products is likely to accelerate revenue creation for the market players.

Petroleum pitch is excessively consumed for the production of aluminum anodes. A rise in the production level of aluminum nodes is further anticipated to aid the proliferation of the market. In addition, the growth of the automobile industry is presumed to influence the revenue generation of the petroleum pitch market size positively in the forthcoming years. The increasing demand for pitch-based carbon fibers for the manufacturing of automotive and aircraft brake pads is expected to boost the growth trajectory of the market across the review period.

The increase in projects undertaken by the governments for infrastructural development is poised to generate demand for petroleum pitch in the upcoming years. Nevertheless, the expanding market presence of PAN as an alternative is presumed to check the expansion of the COVID-19 analysis on petroleum pitch market over the assessment period.

Global Market for Petroleum Pitch – Competitive Dashboard:

Some of the prominent players operating in the global petroleum pitch market are Cytec Industries, Inc., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Koppers Inc., Rain Carbon Inc., ORG CHEM Group, and Puyang Changyu Petroleum Resins Co. Ltd.

Global Market for Petroleum Pitch – Segmental Analysis:

This MRFR report offers a detailed segmental analysis of the global petroleum pitch application market report based on type and application. By type, the market has been segmented into high performance, universal, and others. Among these, the high performance segment held the largest share of the market in 2017 and is poised to grow steadily at 3.46% CAGR over the assessment period. The growth of the major end-user industries such as automotive, aerospace, construction, and chemicals are anticipated to propel the expansion of the segment.

By application, the global petroleum pitch industry has been segmented into brake pads, road surface sealings, aluminum anodes, insulation, refractory bricks, and others. The brake pads segment, accounting for the maximum market share, is projected to touch a valuation of USD 1,135.1 Mn by the end of the review period. The increasing demand for lightweight brake pads from the automotive as well as aerospace industries are projected to catalyze the proliferation of the segment.

Petroleum Pitch Market Regional Outlook:

The regional assessment of the global petroleum pitch market spans across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific held the largest share of the global market accounting for 34.72% share. It has been forecasted to grow from USD 331.3 Mn in 2017 to USD 402.1 Mn by the end of 2023. The rise in the standard of living as well as disposable income in the region has led to the growth of the automotive industry. This, in turn, has been presumed to increase the consumption of petroleum pitch in the region.

North America stands at the second spot in the global petroleum pitch market. The presence of developed economies such as the U.S. and Canada are projected to unleash growth opportunities for the market participants over the next couple of years.

