Gruha Lakshmi Scheme Application Status – Direct Link to Check DBT Status, and All You Need to Know about Eligibility: The Government of Karnataka has launched Gruha Lakshmi Scheme for the prominent women of the state. Gruha Lakshmi scheme was brought by the Congress party for the women of the state. Currently, the Government of Karnataka has released funds for Gruha Lakshmi Yojana and now it will start circulating among the people. Under this, the head woman of each family will get an amount of Rs.2000.

Today in this article we will know about Karnataka Gruha Lakshmi Yojana like what is Karnataka Gruha Lakshmi Scheme, what are its benefits of the scheme, who is eligible for it, how can one apply for Gruha Lakshmi Scheme, steps to check application status of the scheme, and how to check Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) Status etc.

Know Gruha Lakshmi Scheme

Gruha Lakshmi Scheme is a government initiative through which the Government of Karnataka provides an amount of Rs.2000 every month to women of low-income families. This scheme was first announced in Mysuru on 30 August 2023 by Congress Party. The main objective of the Government of Karnataka is to encourage women empowerment and increase their savings through this scheme. If any woman wants to apply for this scheme, she can go to its official website Sevasindhu.karnataka.gov.in or go to the authorized government office and apply offline.

Overview on Gruha Lakshmi Scheme

Scheme Name Gruha Lakshmi Scheme State Karnataka Country India Type of Scheme Government Scheme Beneficiary Head women of the family Benefit of the scheme Rs.2000 to women who is head of the household Frequency of Benefit Monthly Registration Mode Offline and online Eligibility Resident of Karnataka state Launched Date 30 August Registration Start Date 14 July 2024 Required Documents Adhar Card, Bank Details Official Portal Name Seva Sindhu Portal Official Website https://bescom.karnataka.gov.in

https://sevasindhugs.karnataka.gov.in/

Karnataka Gruha Lakshmi Registration Date

If we talk about registering for Gruha Lakshmi Scheme, then to avail the benefits under this scheme, the woman will have to enroll herself in this scheme only then she will be able to get the benefits of Gruha Lakshmi Scheme. The application and registration process of Gruha Lakshmi Scheme is going to start from 14 July 2024 tentatively. Eligible women can apply for it through both online and offline methods. Within the first month of applying, the applicant will start getting the benefit amount of Rs.2000 monthly if the applicant is found eligible.

Objectives and Benefits of Gruha Lakshmi Yojana

To know the benefits and objectives of Gruha Lakshmi Scheme, read the points given below carefully.

Through this scheme, women will be encouraged to become self-dependent .

. By this scheme, an amount of Rs.2000 will be given to the eldest woman of the house .

will be given to the . The benefit under this scheme which is Rs.2000 will be given monthly to the eligible women.

to the eligible women. The main objective of this scheme is to reduce or eradicate poverty from the lower sections of the society.

The benefit received from this scheme will be directly deposited in the bank which is called Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

Gruha Lakshi Scheme Eligibility Details

Before applying for Gruha Lakshmi Scheme, it is very important to know its eligibility. On the basis of which the person’s application will be successfully accepted and he will get the benefit. The eligibility criteria of Gruha Lakshmi Scheme can be known in the points written below.

The applicant applying for Gruha Lakshmi Scheme must be a woman .

. Applicant women must be permanent resident in state of Karnataka .

in state of . The applicant must be the eldest woman of the household.

Only one woman in each household is eligible for the benefit.

in each household is eligible for the benefit. Applicant woman should be from BPL .

. Applicant female should earn below Rs.2,00,000 per year.

per year. If the applicant woman or her husband is a taxpayer, then she will not be eligible to get the benefit of Rs.2000 from this scheme.

Required Documents to Apply for Gruha Lakshi Yojana

If you also want to apply for Gruha Lakshmi Yojana of Karnataka state, then you will need some important documents for that, the list of which is mentioned below.

Adhar Card, PAN Card, Ration Card for Identity Proof

BPL Certificate (Below Poverty Line)

Resident Proof

Mobile Number

Bank Account Details

Copy of Bank Passbook

Steps to Check Gruha Lakshmi Scheme Application Status

If you have also submitted application for Gruha Lakshmi Scheme and you want to check what is your Gruha Lakshmi Scheme Application Status, then you can check your application status according to the points mentioned below.

First, go to the official website of Seva Sindhu Portal.

Then, click on ‘Track your Application Status’ option on home.

After this, go to ‘Check Your Application Status for Other Departments’ on the next page and click on ‘Track your Application Status’.

On clicking, a new page of ‘service plus’ will open. Click on which option you want to check your application status and accordingly select your application reference number or service and do word verification on ‘Submit’ button. Click here.

Now your application status screen will appear in front of you.

You can download it or take a print-out if you want.

How to Check Gruha Lakshmi Scheme DBT Status

You can also find out by going to your bank’s transaction history whether the benefit amount of Gruha Lakshmi Yojana is being deposited in your account, how much amount has been received till now from the benefits received from Gruha Lakshmi scheme, and on which date have you received the benefit amount under Gruha Lakshmi Scheme etc. Those who want to know the online status of their direct benefit transfer can know the status of DBT by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of Gruha Lakshmi Scheme @@ahara.kar.nic.in.

Then click on Application tracker option.

Now enter your Ration Card number tracker option.

After this you will be able to see the status of your direct benefit transfer on the tracker.

