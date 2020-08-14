“Hemodialysis Market 2020 : Top Countries Data with Top Key Players (Fresenius , Baxter & Gambro , B.Braum , Nikkiso ) Forecast To 2024”

Hemodialysis is used for hemodialysis equipment. Referred to hemodialysis, also known as the popular saying artificial kidney, dialysis is a blood purification technology. The principle of using semi-permeable membrane, by diffusion, convection, and the body of harmful metabolic wastes and excess electrolytes too much out of the body, to achieve the purpose of purifying the blood and suck up water and electrolyte and acid-base balance correction purposes. According to the different treatment methods, divided into intermittent hemodialysis and continuous hemodialysis treatment. In addition to chronic renal failure replacement therapy used, but also widely used in different causes of acute renal failure, multiple organ failure, severe trauma, acute necrotizing pancreatitis, hyperkalemia, hypernatremia, acute alcoholism, etc. . Hemodialysis can reduce the symptoms and prolong survival time, and it is the effective measures to rescue of acute and chronic renal failure.

Fresenius

Baxter & Gambro

B.Braum

Nikkiso

Toray

Nipro

Bellco

Asahi Kasei

WEGO

Shanwaishan

Jihua

Hemodialysis Machine Price decreasing all these years as competition, and future price will continue decreasing as competition and technology Localization, while market demand of hemodialysis machine will increase at high speed for a long term.Though Price and Profit both decrease, while its rapid increase of market demand, future Hemodialysis Machine Capacity Production will keep a high speed development.Single Pump Hemodialysis Machine still the key model, Double Pump use rate will increase. Major Classifications are as follows:

Hemodialysis Machine (HD)

Hemodiafiltration machine (HF)

Bedside hemodiafiltration machines (bedside machines or bedside blood filtration) Major Applications are as follows:

Acute renal failure

Chronic renal failure

Acute drug poisoning or poison