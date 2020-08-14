“Aluminum Cookware Market 2020 : Top Countries Data with Top Key Players (SEB , Alluflon , Illa SpA , Ballarini ) Forecast To 2024”

Aluminum cookware is fairly inexpensive in comparison to cookware made from other materials. Aluminum is lightweight but fairly strong. It is a good conductor of heat and does not easily distort when exposed to high temperatures. Aluminum works well for sautéing and frying foods because if its heat responsiveness. The drawback of aluminum is that it reacts to acidic and alkaline foods, causing it to corrode and affect the taste of the food being cook. Aluminum is generally used as a core heat conductor, or coated with stainless steel or an anodized coating to protect the food.

Europe Aluminum Cookware consumption market size is estimated to reach about 70592 K Units by the end of 2020, which is expected to get 75307 K Units in 2022, with a weakness growth of 1.04% (2016-2022 CAGR). The Aluminum Cookware Products performance in Europe is not so positive with the current environment status. We suggest manufacturers develop other cookware types like Carbon Steel, Stainless Steel or Cast-Iron Cookware, or seek innovation.The Europe competition market for Aluminum Cookware is still intense. Currently, there are many participants in the Aluminum Cookware market. Popular brands/companies presented in the European market include SEB, Alluflon, Illa SpA, Ballarini, Norbert Woll GmbH, Meyer, Fissler GmbH, Risoli, ALZA, SCANPAN, Newell, Maspion, Y&T, Zhongxin Cookware and etc. R&D and Manufacturing locations of major Brands are concentered in China, Southeast Asia, Australia, and some North America and European countries.France is the biggest consumption areas for aluminum cookware in 2016, taking about 24.42% market share in 2016 (based on sales). Germany still is a big consumption market, with about 20.50% market share. Other leading consumption regions in Europe are Italy (14.65%), UK (9.09%), Spain (6.27%) and Benelux (5.74%).In the past few years, the price of aluminum cookware shows an increasing trend and we expect the price may keep the trend in a short period. However, as the improvement of energy, transportation costs, employee wages, and equipment depreciation will play a significant role in promoting the cost of Aluminum Cookware, to some extent, the companies are facing a risk of profit decline.There are companies adding capacities and aiming at the cost and quality leadership which shall improve profitability. At the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. The total competition market for Aluminum Cookware may become more intense, and the market is going to be more concentrated for high end Aluminum Cookware. The worldwide market for Aluminum Cookware is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.4% over the next five years, will reach 970 million US$ in 2024, from 750 million US$ in 2019, According to a New Research study.

