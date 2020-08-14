“Marine Composites Market 2020 : Top Countries Data with Top Key Players (Gurit , Owens Corning , Toray , DuPont ) Forecast To 2024”

Global “Marine Composites Market” size is set to achieve a progressive CAGR from 2020 to 2024, split by product, application, technology, region, and end-use. It provides key analysis on the market status of the Marine Composites manufacturers with best facts and figures, meaning, definition, SWOT analysis, expert opinions and the latest developments across the globe. The Report also calculate the market size, Marine Composites Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate. The report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

The marine market is the most deeply penetrated of all end markets served by the composites industry. Yachts, sailboats and other boats use lots of marine composites. For decades, composites have been the material of choice for marine manufacturers to build beautiful and innovative boats, ships, pipes and personal watercraft.

Gurit

Owens Corning

Toray

DuPont

Johns Manville

Hexcel Corporation

Cytec Solvay Group

3A Composites

Future Pipe Industries

SGL Group

National Oilwell Varco

Janicki Industries

Marine Plastics

Jiumei Fiber Glass

PE Composites

Pipe Composites

Aeromarine Industries

Teijin

AGC

Mitsubishi Rayon

PPG

The composites have been the material of choice for marine manufacturers to build beautiful and innovative boats, ships, pipes and personal watercraft. Marine composites are an integral part of the marine industry. As the marine material downstream application, Powerboats is its largest downstream market, which took up 51.66% of the consumption in 2015.In 2015, the global marine composites market is led by USA, Europe and China, where the Gurit is an important producer. USA is the largest production region of marine composites in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next five years. The USA market took up about 49.87% in the global production market in 2015. Europe is the second-largest region-wise market.The market has reached saturation levels in the USA and Europe regions, while it is expanding in emerging economies such as the Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Latin American regions. The world's large enterprises are mainly concentrated in these regions. The worldwide market for Marine Composites is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.6% over the next five years, will reach 1520 million US$ in 2024, from 1160 million US$ in 2019, According to a New Research study. This report focuses on the Marine Composites in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRPs)

Polymer Fiber Reinforced Plastics (PFRPs)

Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastics (CFRPs)

Powerboats

Sailboats

Cruise Liner