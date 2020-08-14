Automotive HVAC Market 2020 : Top Countries Data with Top Key Players (Sanden USA, DENSO, Hanon Systems, MAHLE) Forecast To 2024

Global "Automotive HVAC Market" size is set to achieve a progressive CAGR from 2020 to 2024, split by product, application, technology, region, and end-use.

Automotive HVAC (HVAC is abbreviation for heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems) is a system consisting of three sub-systems that all work together to provide conditioned air to the cabin. The heating part can raise the temperature inside the car using heat from the engine. The ventilation part moves and directs the air within the cabin. And the air condition part can remove the heat from the car by cooling and dehumidifying the air with a refrigerant.

Sanden USA

DENSO

Hanon Systems

MAHLE

Valeo

Air International Thermal Systems

Bergstrom

Calsonic Kansei

Johnson Electric

Webasto

Perfectstarhvac

Tek

Johnsoncontrols

Edn

Leakylugnut

Exa Corporation

Dupont

HERO

This report focuses on the Automotive HVAC in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.In recent years, the automotive HVAC market has enjoyed a large development, with the fast development of automotive industry. Many automotive manufacturers have built plant in China in recent years. To meet the local demand, many automotive HVAC manufacturers have transferred their production bases to China.In general, the development of global automotive HVAC market is promising and the sales growth rate in China may be higher than other regions in the next several years.The worldwide market for Automotive HVAC is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.2% over the next five years, will reach 27400 million US$ in 2023, from 22800 million US$ in 2020, According to a New Research study. Major Classifications are as follows:

Standalone HVAC

Dependent HVAC Major Applications are as follows:

Sport Utility Vehicle

Compact Vehicle

Mid-Sized Vehicle

Premium Vehicle

Luxury Vehicle