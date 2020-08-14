Phycobiliprotein Market 2020 by Type (Phycoerythrin, Phycocyanin, Phycoerythrocyanin, Allophycocyanin), Market Size with Top Countries Data and Forecast to 2024

The Phycobiliprotein market is set to achieve a progressive CAGR from 2020 to 2024, split by product, application, technology, region, and end-use.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Phycobiliprotein are water-soluble proteins present in cyanobacteria and certain algae, for example rhodophytes, cryptomonads, glaucocystophytes, that capture light energy, which is then passed on to chlorophylls during photosynthesis. Phycobiliproteins are formed of a complex between proteins and covalently bound phycobilins that act as chromophores. They are most important constituents of the phycobilisomes.

Phyco-Biotech

Columbia Bioscience

Dainippon Ink and Chemicals

Norland Biotech

Algapharma Biotech

SETA BioMedicals

Sigma-Aldrich Scope of the Phycobiliprotein Market Report: This report focuses on the Phycobiliprotein in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.Scientific research shows that the phycobiliprotein can be used as a natural pigment of food, cosmetics, dyes and other industries. It also can be made into a fluorescent reagent using in clinical medical diagnosis, immune chemical and biological engineering research field. In a word, it has wide range of applications, high development and utilization value. But because of low market awareness and high price, its application market is still immature. Phycobiliprotein€™s present value is about 1522 million dollars in worldwide in 2015.According to our survey, Dainippon Ink and Chemicals from Japan is one of the earliest companies researching and manufacturing phycobiliprotein. So Japan is the biggest supplier of phycobiliprotein depending on mature technology and enough raw materials like spirulina naturally cultured. It occupies relatively large market share at about 28%.With the huge amount of population, the demand of phycobiliprotein is large in China. But, Chinese manufacturing technology is still not mature. With the expansion of investment, phycobiliprotein industry will usher in a huge growth space.The worldwide market for Phycobiliprotein is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.6% over the next five years, will reach 1830 million US$ in 2023, from 1320 million US$ in 2020, According to a New Research study. Get a Sample Copy of the Report : Phycobiliprotein Market 2020 Report further studies the market development status and future Phycobiliprotein Market trend across the world. Also, it splits Phycobiliprotein market Segmentation by Type and by Applications to fully and deeply research and reveal market profile and prospects. Major Classifications are as follows:

Phycoerythrin

Phycocyanin

Phycoerythrocyanin

Allophycocyanin Major Applications are as follows:

Food

Scientific Research

Medical

Cosmetic