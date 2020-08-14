Phycobiliprotein Market 2020 by Type (Phycoerythrin, Phycocyanin, Phycoerythrocyanin, Allophycocyanin), Market Size with Top Countries Data and Forecast to 2024
Global “Phycobiliprotein Market” size is set to achieve a progressive CAGR from 2020 to 2024, split by product, application, technology, region, and end-use. It provides key analysis on the market status of the Phycobiliprotein manufacturers with best facts and figures, meaning, definition, SWOT analysis, expert opinions and the latest developments across the globe. The Report also calculate the market size, Phycobiliprotein Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate. The report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments.
COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.
Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
Short Description About Phycobiliprotein Market:
Phycobiliprotein are water-soluble proteins present in cyanobacteria and certain algae, for example rhodophytes, cryptomonads, glaucocystophytes, that capture light energy, which is then passed on to chlorophylls during photosynthesis. Phycobiliproteins are formed of a complex between proteins and covalently bound phycobilins that act as chromophores. They are most important constituents of the phycobilisomes.
The research covers the current Phycobiliprotein market size of the market and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers:
Scope of the Phycobiliprotein Market Report: This report focuses on the Phycobiliprotein in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.Scientific research shows that the phycobiliprotein can be used as a natural pigment of food, cosmetics, dyes and other industries. It also can be made into a fluorescent reagent using in clinical medical diagnosis, immune chemical and biological engineering research field. In a word, it has wide range of applications, high development and utilization value. But because of low market awareness and high price, its application market is still immature. Phycobiliprotein€™s present value is about 1522 million dollars in worldwide in 2015.According to our survey, Dainippon Ink and Chemicals from Japan is one of the earliest companies researching and manufacturing phycobiliprotein. So Japan is the biggest supplier of phycobiliprotein depending on mature technology and enough raw materials like spirulina naturally cultured. It occupies relatively large market share at about 28%.With the huge amount of population, the demand of phycobiliprotein is large in China. But, Chinese manufacturing technology is still not mature. With the expansion of investment, phycobiliprotein industry will usher in a huge growth space.The worldwide market for Phycobiliprotein is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.6% over the next five years, will reach 1830 million US$ in 2023, from 1320 million US$ in 2020, According to a New Research study.
Report further studies the market development status and future Phycobiliprotein Market trend across the world. Also, it splits Phycobiliprotein market Segmentation by Type and by Applications to fully and deeply research and reveal market profile and prospects.
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Phycobiliprotein in these regions, from 2014 to 2024, covering
- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
