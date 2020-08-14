Astaxanthin Market 2020 : Top Countries Data with Top Key Players (DSM, BASF, Cyanotech, Fuji) Forecast To 2024

Global “Astaxanthin Market” size is set to achieve a progressive CAGR from 2020 to 2024, split by product, application, technology, region, and end-use. It provides key analysis on the market status of the Astaxanthin manufacturers with best facts and figures, meaning, definition, SWOT analysis, expert opinions and the latest developments across the globe. The Report also calculate the market size, Astaxanthin Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate. The report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Short Description About Astaxanthin Market:

Astaxanthin is a naturally occurring dark red carotenoid found in nature primarily in aquatic animals such as salmon, trout, krill, shrimp, crayfish, and crustaceans. Astaxanthin is more than just a red pigment, it is one of the most powerful lipophilic antioxidants yet discovered. It has the unique capacity to quench free radicals and reactive species of oxygen and to inhibit lipid peroxidation. Studies have shown natural astaxanthin to be over 500 times stronger than vitamin E and much more potent than other carotenoids such as lutein, lycopene and β-carotene. Moreover, Astaxanthin a xanthophyll carotenoid, is a nutrient with a unique molecule structure, it does not convert to vitamin a (retinol) and has no “pro-oxidant” activity.

The research covers the current Astaxanthin market size of the market and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers:

DSM

BASF

Cyanotech

Fuji

BGG

Yunnan Alphy Biotech

Algatechnologies

Parry Nutraceuticals

Jingzhou Natural Astaxanthin

JX Nippon Oil& Energy

Supreme Biotechnologies

Biogenic

Currently, the major commercially available sources of astaxanthin include synthetic astaxanthin from petrochemicals and astaxanthin derived from natural sources. Haematococcus pluvialis is the organism that naturally produces the highest concentrations of astaxanthin. In the future, global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, Astaxanthin production will show a trend of steady growth. In 2023 the consumption of Astaxanthin is estimated to be 458622 Kg. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future. The worldwide market for Astaxanthin is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.6% over the next five years, will reach 88 million US$ in 2024, from 75 million US$ in 2019, according to a New Research study. This report focuses on the Astaxanthin in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Nutraceuticals

Cosmetics

Food & beverages

Feed

Others Major Applications are as follows:

Natural Astaxanthin