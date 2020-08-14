Coil Coating Market 2020 : Top Countries Data with Top Key Players (AkzoNobel, PPG Industries, Valspar, BASF) Forecast To 2024

Coil Coating is high performance liquid coatings applied to metal strip. It contains base material, Crosslinking agent, pigment filled agent, additives and volatile component. Generally, it can be divided into primer coat, back paint and top coat.

AkzoNobel

PPG Industries

Valspar

BASF

Beckers

NIPSEA Group

KCC

Actega(Altana)

Axalta

Dura Coat Products

Henkel

Daikin

Titan Coating

KelCoatings

Srisol

Yung Chi Paint&Varnish

Unicheminc

Shanghai Huayi Fine Chemical

Jiangsu Lanling Group

Shaanxi Baotashan Paint

Pingyuan Wente

Tangshan Wick painting chemical

CNOOC Changzhou EP Coating

Ningbo Zhengliang Coatings

Zhejiang Tiannv Group

This report focuses on the Coil Coating in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.Coil Coating industry belongs to a part of the chemical field and it also new type of chemical fields, so the industry was offered the state policy and financial support. It needs much more research on the Coil Coating product, the performance of the product abroad is better than the developing countries.Currently, many companies in the world can produce coil coating product, mainly concentrating in China Europe and USA. The main market players are AkzoNobel, PPG Industries, BASF, Valspar, etc. The sales of coil coating will increase from 959 K MT in 2011 to 1180 K MT in 2015, with an average growth rate of 5.14%。The main production areas are in China, USA and Rest of Asia while the main consumption areas also in those areas, China is the largest consumption and production areas, and the performance of the product is good in USA.There are many manufacturers producing coil coating in the world and also many research and development institutions are researching and developing on the coil coating product. The largest company AkzoNobel occupies about 10.36% which is the most part of production of coil coating.We tend to believe this industry is an emerging industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. For product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future as competition intensifies. Besides, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing gradually. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.The worldwide market for Coil Coating is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.8% over the next five years, will reach 4620 million US$ in 2023, from 3920 million US$ in 2020, According to a New Research study.

Polyester Coil Coating

Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) Coil Coating

Polyurethane (PU) Coil Coating

Plastisol Coil Coating

Others Major Applications are as follows:

Building Industry

Transport Industry

Appliance Industry