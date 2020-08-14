White Board Market 2020 : Top Countries Data with Top Key Players (Metroplan, GMi Companies, Quartet, Luxor) Forecast To 2024

Global “White Board Market” size is set to achieve a progressive CAGR from 2020 to 2024, split by product, application, technology, region, and end-use. It provides key analysis on the market status of the White Board manufacturers with best facts and figures, meaning, definition, SWOT analysis, expert opinions and the latest developments across the globe. The Report also calculate the market size, White Board Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate. The report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Short Description About White Board Market:

A whiteboard (also known by the terms marker board, dry-erase board, wipe board, dry-wipe board, pen-board, and the misnomer [citation needed] grease board) is any glossy, usually white surface for nonpermanent markings.

The research covers the current White Board market size of the market and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers:

Metroplan

GMi Companies

Quartet

Luxor

Bi-silque

Neoplex

Umajirushi

Deli

Canadian Blackboard

Lanbeisite

XIESK

Keda

Shandong Fangyuan

Foshan Yakudo

Whitemark

For industry structure analysis, the White Board industry is fragmented. A variety of manufacturers ranging from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. Some producers don't have its own brand and do the OEM. The top 5 producers account for about 22% of the sales market. The production of White Board increases from 2145K Units in 2012 to 2565 K Units in 2016, with CAGR 4.57%. For forecast, the global White Board revenue would keep increasing with annual growth rate with 2-3%, and a little higher speed in Asia-Pacific. We tend to believe that this industry still has a bright future, considering the current demand of White Board. As for product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will continue in the next few years, as competition intensifies. Similarly, there will be fluctuations in gross margin. The worldwide market for White Board is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.2% over the next five years, will reach 330 million US$ in 2024, from 290 million US$ in 2019, according to a New Research study. This report focuses on the White Board in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Schools

Office

Household

Others Major Applications are as follows:

Melamine Whiteboard

Porcelain Whiteboard