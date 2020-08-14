SBS Market 2020 : Top Countries Data with Top Key Players (LCY Chemical, Kraton, Dynasol, LG Chem) Forecast To 2024

Global “SBS Market” size is set to achieve a progressive CAGR from 2020 to 2024, split by product, application, technology, region, and end-use. It provides key analysis on the market status of the SBS manufacturers with best facts and figures, meaning, definition, SWOT analysis, expert opinions and the latest developments across the globe. The Report also calculate the market size, SBS Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate. The report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Short Description About SBS Market:

Styrene-butadiene-styrene, or SBS, is a hard rubber that’s used for things like the soles of shoes, tire treads, and other places where durability is important. It’s a type of copolymer called a block copolymer. Its backbone chain is made up of three segments. The first is a long chain of polystyrene, the middle is a long chain of polybutadiene, and the last segment is another long section of polystyrene.

The research covers the current SBS market size of the market and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers:

The industry is concentrated with its supplier can be classified as two types: petrochemical suppliers and thermoplastic elastomers suppliers. Petrochemical suppliers like Sinopec and Versalis provide major raw materials like styrene by itself, while elastomers suppliers has to sourcing raw material from the market. Petrochemical type suppliers usually have more advantage in manufacturing cost saving. Elastomers type suppliers have more advanced technology and close relationship with downstream users. Until 2015, China overall was the dominant producer and exporter of SBS, followed by Asia (Ex. China) and Europe. Leading players in SBS industry are LCY Chemical, Kraton, Dynasol, LG Chem, Versalis, Sibur, KKPC, Asahi Kasei, TSRC, Chimei, Sinopec, etc. In 2015, the production volume of the top four producers accounted for 57.44% of the SBS market.The SBS market is forecast to record steady growth as a result of global expansion in the compounding and adhesive applications, as well as enhanced penetration of modified asphalts into roadway and roofing construction.The worldwide market for SBS is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.5% over the next five years, will reach 4390 million US$ in 2023, from 3580 million US$ in 2020, According to a New Research study.

Liner SBS

Radical SBS Major Applications are as follows:

Footwear

Asphalt Modification

Polymer Modification

Adhesives