A dental fitting is an intraoral (inside the mouth) prosthesis used to restore (reconstruct) intraoral defects such as missing teeth, missing parts of teeth, and missing soft or hard structures of the jaw and palate. Prostheses are used to rehabilitate mastication (chewing), improve aesthetics, and aid speech. A dental fitting may be held in place by connecting to teeth, by suction, or by being held passively by surrounding muscles. Like other types of prostheses, they can either be fixed permanently or removable; fixed prosthodontics and removable dentures are made in many variations.

Densply

Danaher

Modern Dental

Ivoclar Vivadent

3M

Glidewell

Shofu Dental

Heraeus Kulzer

Yamahachi Dental

Argen

Coltene

Pritidenta

Amann Girrbach

Zirkonzahn

A dental fitting is an intraoral (inside the mouth) prosthesis used to restore (reconstruct) intraoral defects such as missing teeth, missing parts of teeth, and missing soft or hard structures of the jaw and palate. Prostheses are used to rehabilitate mastication (chewing), improve aesthetics, and aid speech. A dental fitting may be held in place by connecting to teeth, by suction, or by being held passively by surrounding muscles. Like other types of prostheses, they can either be fixed permanently or removable; fixed prosthodontics and removable dentures are made in many variations.

Key manufacturers include: Densply, Danaher, Modern Dental, Ivoclar Vivadent, 3M, Glidewell, Shofu Dental, Heraeus Kulzer, Yamahachi Dental, Argen, Coltene, Pritidenta, Amann Girrbach, Zirkonzahn, and Huge Dental.

In the last several years, global market of Dental Fitting developed steadily, with an average growth rate of 5.9%. In 2016, global revenue of Dental Fitting is nearly 2500 M USD; the actual production is about 140 million units. The global average price of Dental Fitting is in the decreasing trend, from 18.3 USD/Unit in 2011 to 17.5 USD/Unit in 2016.

The classification of Dental Fitting includes Crowns and Bridges, Denture and other. The proportion of Crowns and Bridges in 2016 is about 55.2%, and the proportion of Denture in 2016 is about 27.3%. The worldwide market for Dental Fitting is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.5% over the next five years, will reach 3420 million US$ in 2023, from 2630 million US$ in 2020.

Major Classifications are as follows: Crowns and Bridges, Denture, Other

Major Applications are as follows: Repair Broken Teeth, Implanted Teeth

Crowns and Bridges

Denture

Other Major Applications are as follows:

Repair Broken Teeth

Implanted Teeth