Electrical House (E-House), also called Power House, is a prefabricated walk-in modular outdoor enclosure to house a medium voltage (MV) and low voltage (LV) switchgear as well as auxiliary equipment. It can be skid or wheel mounted and is ready to operate in the field with minimum installation, commissioning and start up time – as an alternative to traditional on-site building construction (concrete block, brick construction or similar).

ABB

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Eaton

General Electric

Zest WEG Group

Powell Industries

Unit Electrical Engineering (UEE)

Electroinnova

Liaoning new automation control group

TGOOD

The e-house market has developed for decades and now it has developed maturely in the world, especially in Europe, North America, South America and Australia. Currently the global e-house market is dominated by few players like ABB, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Eaton and General Electric etc. these players play important roles around the world. Other players Zest WEG Group, Powell Industries, Unit Electrical Engineering (UEE), Electroinnova, Liaoning new automation control group and TGOOD, these players mainly focus on regional market. The producers of e-house produce and assemble the e-house in their own plants or their partners' plants, and then transport and install the e-house products around the world. In terms of the end uses, Oil & Gas, and Mineral, Mine & Metal are occupying for over 60% market share, driven by the demand from Australia, Brazil, Africa, Middle East and Southeast Asia etc. Power Utilities and Railways are growing fast and driven by market demand from Europe, North America, China, Southeast Asia, India and Middle East etc. Major Classifications are as follows:

Low Voltage E-House

Medium Voltage E-House Major Applications are as follows:

Oil & Gas

Mineral

Mine & Metal

Power Utilities

Railways