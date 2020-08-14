LPG Cylinder Market 2020 by Application (Kitchen and Domestic Use, Automotive Use), Top Countries Data with Industry Analysis & Forecast to 2024

LPG Cylinder is a storage device that designed for the storing and transporting of liquefied petroleum gas.LPG cylinder has a huge variety of uses, most significantly domestic use. It is suitable for both indoor and outdoor use, including caravans, camping and barbecues. Moreover, it is employed across many different sectors such as transportation, hot air balloons, construction, recreation, hospitality, agricultural, calefaction and fishing.

Huanri

Amtrol-Alfa

Hebei Baigong

Worthington Industries

Sahamitr Pressure Container

Mauria Udyog

Manchester Tank

Aygaz

Jiangsu Minsheng

Butagaz

Bhiwadi Cylinders

EVAS

Hexagon Ragasco

Faber Industrie

Gaz Liquid Industrie (GLI)

MetalMate

VÃTKOVICE

Luxfer Gas Cylinders

SAHUWALA CYLINDERS

Guangdong Yingquan

MBG

Aburi Composites

This report focuses on the LPG Cylinder in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.In consumption market, the global consumption value of LPG cylinder increases with the 3.25% average growth rate. Europe and China are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2016, these two regions occupied 51.70% of the global consumption volume in total.LPG cylinder has two types, which include LPG steel cylinders and LPG composite cylinders. And each type has application industries relatively. With medical effect in application process of LPG cylinder, the downstream application industries will need more LPG cylinder products. So, LPG cylinder has a huge market potential in the future. Manufacturers engaged in the industry are trying to produce good performance LPG cylinder through improving technology.The major raw materials for LPG cylinder are metal sheets, fluxes, welding wires, paint, valve, and other components. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of LPG cylinder. The production cost of LPG cylinder is also an important factor which could impact the price of LPG cylinder.The worldwide market for LPG Cylinder is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.4% over the next five years, will reach 2240 million US$ in 2023, from 1730 million US$ in 2020, According to a New Research study.

LPG Steel Cylinders

LPG Composite Cylinders Major Applications are as follows:

Kitchen and Domestic Use

Automotive Use