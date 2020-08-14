Ferroalloys Market 2020 by Type ( Deoxidizer, Desulfurizer, Alloying Element Additive), Market Size with Top Countries Data and Forecast to 2024

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Ferroalloys, alloys of iron with one or more other elements added to steel melts, are used to impart distinctive qualities to steel or to serve important functions during steel refning, such as control of inclusions, deoxidation, and desulfurization. Ferroalloys are used in lesser amounts to produce cast iron and nonferrous alloys. Ferroalloys can be divided into bulk ferroalloys and noble ferroalloys (also called special or specialty ferroalloys).

The research covers the current Ferroalloys market size of the market and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers:

Glencore

Eurasian Resources Group

Tsingshan Holding Group

Samancor Chrome

Erdos Group

Jiangsu Delong Nickel Industry

Nikopol Ferroalloy Plant

Shandong Xinhai Technology

Henan Xibao Metallurgy Metarials Group

Sheng Yan Group

Outokumpu

Shengyang Group

OM Holdings

Ferroalloys has relatively dispersive and technical barriers are low. Coke and Ore are the main raw materials, there are lots of coke manufacturers and the concentration of coke is dispersive. The main market players are Glencore, Eurasian Resources Group, Tsingshan Holding Group, Samancor Chrome, Erdos Group, etc. The global production of Ferroalloys will increase to 59106 K MT in 2018 from 48045 K MT in 2014 with CAGR of 4.23%.In consumption market, China is the largest areas of Ferroalloys consumption, the consumption volume of Ferroalloys reached 22558 K MT. In 2018, United States and Middle East are in the second and third position and the consumption volume of Ferroalloys reached 4461 K MT and 3425 K MT. Ferroalloys has many applications, which include Deoxidizer, Desulfurizer and Alloying element additive. Deoxidizer is the main application, the production of Deoxidizer is 41932 K MT in 2018 and occupied 74.25% market share. The worldwide market for Ferroalloys is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.2% over the next five years, will reach 74840 million US$ in 2024, from 58170 million US$ in 2019, according to a New Research study.

Deoxidizer

Desulfurizer

Alloying Element Additive Major Applications are as follows:

Silicon Manganese

Ferrochrome

Ferro Nickel