COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

An embedded computer is an integral part of a larger system that performs a particular task and consists of a microprocessor or a microcontroller, which acts as the processing core. The embedded computer is a computer that is integrated into other devices and is dedicated to the functions of that device. Also referred to as microcontrollers, embedded computers have been used in modern TV sets, motor vehicles, telephones, digital cameras, washing machines, microwaves and dishwashers. The embedded computer is devoted to performing specific tasks and is used in communication, entertainment, science and technology.

Advantech

Kontron

Artesyn

Abaco

Radisys

DFI

ADLINK

Avalue

IEI Technology

Eurotech

Nexcom

Major Classifications are as follows:

ARM

X86

PowerPC

Other Architecture Major Applications are as follows:

Defense & Aerospance

Communications

Medical

Automations &Control

Transport

Scientific

Retail