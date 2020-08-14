Soluble Fertilizer Market 2020 : Top Countries Data with Top Key Players (Haifa Chemicals, Yara, Arab Potash Company, Omex) Forecast To 2024

Global “Soluble Fertilizer Market” size is set to achieve a progressive CAGR from 2020 to 2024, split by product, application, technology, region, and end-use. It provides key analysis on the market status of the Soluble Fertilizer manufacturers with best facts and figures, meaning, definition, SWOT analysis, expert opinions and the latest developments across the globe. The Report also calculate the market size, Soluble Fertilizer Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate. The report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Short Description About Soluble Fertilizer Market:

Soluble Fertilizer is means a soluble fertilizer which dissolved in water or diluted by water, it is liquid or solid fertilizer, mainly used in irrigation fertigation, foliar fertilization, soilless cultivation, seed soaking dipping and other related areas.

The research covers the current Soluble Fertilizer market size of the market and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers:

Haifa Chemicals

Yara

Arab Potash Company

Omex

Everris

Bunge

SQM

UralChem

ICL Fertilizers

Sinclair

Grow More

EuroChem Group

Mosaicco

Nutrite

Aries Agro

LemagroNV

Dongbu Farm Hannong

Stanley

Hebei Monbang

CNAMPGC Holding

Hanfeng

Batian

Kingenta

Sichuan Guoguang Agrochemical

Beijing Jinggeng Tianxia Agricultural Science and Technology

Strongwill group Scope of the Soluble Fertilizer Market Report: The manufacturers are concentrated in Europe, North America, China, Middle East and South America. Haifa Chemicals is the largest manufacturer in the global market, which production reached 326.2 K MT in 2016. The top manufacturers are Haifa Chemicals, Yara, Arab Potash Company, Omex, Everris, Bunge, SQM, UralChem and ICL Fertilizers. The industry has a low concentration and the top ten manufacturers accounted for 26% share in 2016. Europe is the largest production region in the world, which occupied 27.37 % share in 2016. The manufacture shares of North America, China, Middle East and South America were 19.50%, 12.92%, 17.98% and 11.12%. China has faster growth rate and the value reached 8.65% during 2011 and 2015.The consumption shares of Europe, North America, China, Middle East and South America were 26.08%, 19.08%, 13.90% and 17.89%. Europe is the main import region. The worldwide market for Soluble Fertilizer is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.9% over the next five years, will reach 15000 million US$ in 2024, from 12400 million US$ in 2019, according to a New Research study. This report focuses on the Soluble Fertilizer in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Get a Sample Copy of the Report : Soluble Fertilizer Market 2020 Report further studies the market development status and future Soluble Fertilizer Market trend across the world. Also, it splits Soluble Fertilizer market Segmentation by Type and by Applications to fully and deeply research and reveal market profile and prospects. Major Classifications are as follows:

Horticulture

Crop

Other Major Applications are as follows:

NPK Water-soluble

Humic Acid Water-soluble

Amino Acid Water-soluble