Library Furniture Market 2020 : Top Countries Data with Top Key Players (Steelcase, Herman Miller, Haworth, Teknion) Forecast To 2024

Library furniture comprises chairs, tables, storage units for books and magazines, display stands, shelves, bookcases, and newspaper reading stands. These products are used by students, teachers, librarians, and other members of schools or colleges. Library furniture is gaining ground as a prominent feature across schools and colleges.

Steelcase

Herman Miller

Haworth

Teknion

HNI Corporation

KI

Okamura

Global Furniture Group

KOKUYO

Knoll

VS

Kimball International

Kinnarps

Minyi Furniture

British Thornton

Ailin Technology

Smith System

Lanlin Teaching

Metalliform

Metalliform

Jirong Furniture

Major Classifications are as follows:

Library Shelves

Library Tables

Library Seating

Other Furniture

Major Applications are as follows:

K-12 Schools

Higher Education

Library Shelves

Library Tables

Library Seating

Other Furniture Major Applications are as follows:

K-12 Schools

Higher Education