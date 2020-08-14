“Microcentrifuge Tube Market 2020 : Top Countries Data with Top Key Players (Thermo Fisher , Corning , VWR , Eppendorf ) Forecast To 2024”

Microcentrifuge tubes are made from an ultra-clear polypropylene or PE resin that allows for easy viewing of contents and fit most common rotors for near-universal usage. Microcentrifuge tubes are ideal for a wide variety of sample preparation, storage and centrifugation tasks. The flat-top snap caps ensure a secure seal, are easy to open and close, some are also withstand repeated use.

Thermo Fisher

Corning

VWR

Eppendorf

Bio-Rad

F.L. Medical

Ratiolab

Sarstedt

Biotix

MedSupply Partners

Biosigma

Gilson

USA Scientific

BrandTech Scientific

Scientific Specialties

Labcon North America

STARLAB INTERNATIONAL GmbH

Denville Scientific

We tend to believe this industry now is close to mature, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth curve. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future, as competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

Major Classifications are as follows:

0.5 mL

0.6 mL

1.5 mL

2 mL

Others Major Applications are as follows:

Life Science Labs

Biological Labs