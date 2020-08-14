Screw Fasteners Market 2020 by Application (Automotive, Machinery, Construction, MRO), Top Countries Data with Industry Analysis & Forecast to 2024

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

A screw is a type of fastener, typically made of metal, and characterized by a helical ridge, known as a male thread (external thread) or just thread. A screw is an inclined plane wrapped around a nail. Some screw threads are designed to mate with a complementary thread, known as a female thread (internal thread), often in the form of a nut or an object that has the internal thread formed into it. Other screw threads are designed to cut a helical groove in a softer material as the screw is inserted. A screw will usually have a head on one end that contains a specially formed shape that allows it to be turned, or driven, with a tool.

Fastenal

KAMAX

Acument Global Technologies

Dokka Fasteners

Arconic (Alcoa)

Gem-Year

Infasco

Marmon

Stanley Black & Decker

Nucor Fastener

CISER

LISI Group

Sundram Fasteners

TR Fastenings

Shanghai Tianbao Fastener Manufacturing

Cooper & Turner

Ganter

XINXING FASTENERS

ATF

Oglaend System

Nitto Seiko Co.

Ltd.

Penn Engineering

This report focuses on the Screw Fasteners in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.Market competition is intense. With the development of society and the changing of consumer demand, the Screw Fasteners industry will be more and more popular in the future.The worldwide market for Screw Fasteners is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.1% over the next five years, will reach 51800 million US$ in 2023, from 44400 million US$ in 2020, According to a New Research study. Major Classifications are as follows:

External Thread Fasteners

Internal Threaded Fasteners Major Applications are as follows:

Automotive

Machinery

Construction

MRO