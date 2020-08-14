Thermal Conductivity Measuring Apparatus Market 2020 by Application (Academic, Industrial), Top Countries Data with Industry Analysis & Forecast to 2024

Thermal conductivity measuring apparatus is an apparatus used for measuring thermal conductivity. Each of them is suitable for a limited range of materials, depending on the thermal properties and the medium temperature. It mainly includes heat flow apparatus, hot plate apparatus, hot wire apparatus and flash apparatus for both academic and industrial researches.

Netzsch

TA Instruments

Linseis

Taurus Instruments

Hot Disk

Hukseflux

C-Therm Technologies

Kyoto Electronics

EKO Instruments

Stroypribor

Ziwei Electromechanical

Dazhan

Xiatech

Europe, USA and China, is the main production base of thermal conductivity measuring apparatus, key manufacturers: Netzsch, TA Instruments, Linseis, Taurus Instruments, Hot Disk, Hukseflux, C-Therm Technologies, Kyoto Electronics, EKO Instruments, Stroypribor, Ziwei Electromechanical, Dazhan, Xiatech and Xiangke Yiqi are mostly located here. The production of thermal conductivity measuring apparatus was 2635 units in 2014, of which 86.87% is produced in Europe, USA and China.Thermal conductivity measuring apparatus industry has developed for many years, however this market is still in a small scale as it is not directly linked to production process. If we want to further promote the development of this industry, we need to invest more funds on the R&D and develop new products to achieve the integration of industrial production and thermal conductivity measuring apparatus. The worldwide market for Thermal Conductivity Measuring Apparatus is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.7% over the next five years, will reach 110 million US$ in 2024, from 90 million US$ in 2019, According to a New Research study. This report focuses on the Thermal Conductivity Measuring Apparatus in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Heat flow apparatus

Hot plate apparatus

Hot wire apparatus

Flash apparatus

Others Major Applications are as follows:

Academic

Industrial