Ayushman Bharat Card Apply Online 2024 – Check Eligibility and Benefits, All You Need to Know: Ayushman Bharat is one of the best known schemes of the Central Government in India, and not only that, it is also seen as one of the central flagship schemes which was started with the aim of giving out Universal Health Coverage or UHC to all the residents. It must be mentioned that the Ayushman Bharat Scheme was launched as part of the recommendations made by the National Health Policy 2017, and the recommendations were aimed to help with the vision of Universal Health Coverage.

It was also reported that the scheme was going to help with the achievement of the various Sustainable Development Goals or the country’s SDGs, which is to say that the Ayushman Bharat Scheme was designed to achieve the underlining sustainable goal of “leaving no one behind”. This was important because the Ayushman Bharat Scheme was also aimed at leaving the old methods and/ or ways of healthcare services, which used the old sectoral and/ or segmented methods for these services, and it was planned that the Ayushman Bharat Scheme was going to create new ways of providing these healthcare services in a “Comprehensive Need Based” delivery for the required health care services.

Ayushman Bharat Card 2024 Online Apply

As mentioned, the Ayushman Bharat Scheme was launched by the Govt. of India to bring forward various path breaking innovative ways, which had to be included for the delivery of health services. It was reported that the Ayushman Bharat Scheme aims to help the residents with the use of comprehensive interventions and holistic methods, as a result of which, the healthcare system sees an improvement (these areas include area of prevention, area of promotion, and area of ambulatory care).

These objectives for the Ayushman Bharat Scheme are going to be achieved with the help of two components in the scheme, and these components are popularly called as the Health & Wellness Centers or the HWCs, or the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, or the PM JAY. To help with the first scheme component, there were about a total of new 150,000 HWCs created with renovations, and updating the old Sub Centers with other Primary Health Centers. These centers are helpful for both the child health and maternal health services, and not only that, it also includes various non-communicable diseases with the help of free medicine and diagnostics.

Ayushman Bharat Card Scheme 2024 Overview

Country India Plan Ayushman Bharat Scheme Type Central Scheme Known For Health Benefits Coverage Rs.5 lakh Official Website pmjay.gov.in

Ayushman Bharat Card 2024 Benefits Details

Ayushman Bharat Scheme’s second component is the PM JAY or the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojna, which was started in the month of September 2018 in Jharkhand. This is to say that the Ayushman Bharat PM JAY Scheme is the largest healthcare scheme globally, which has the benefit of giving out a health cover of about a total of Rs.5 lakh annually for every family, and this benefit is made available for the tertiary hospitalization and secondary care hospitalization for more than 55 crore people (from poor families).

The main benefits include the fully financed support with the help of the Central and the State Governments at the same time, and not only that, the main coverage is for about a total of Rs.5 lakh per family in both the public and the private hospitals which have been empanelled. There are also cashless transactions for easy delivery of health services, and the vision for PM JAY scheme is to help with the removal of expenses which are health related so that over 6 crore poor Indians are helped, as a result.

Other benefits include about a total of 3 days of pre hospitalization, and over 15 days cost of post hospitalization costs of the patients which include their diagnostics also. At the same time, there are no limits on the number of family members, gender, or age, etc. for these benefits, and not only that, all the existing health issues are included from the first day. These benefits have also included covering of about 1929 procedures of surgeries, ICU charges, doctor’s charges, etc. and these benefits have been mentioned to be available all over the country.

Ayushman Bharat Card 2024 Elgibility Rules

The beneficiaries must have an income below Rs. 2.5 lakh every year. The beneficiary family should not have any earning member above 16 years of age. The beneficiaries without a ‘Pucca House’ can also register for the benefits. The beneficiaries from the SC or ST Categories can also register online.

Steps to apply for the Ayushman Bharat Card 2024

Go to the website using pmjay.gov.in. Choose “Am I Eligible” to enter the phone number and get the OTP. Enter the OTP. Click Submit. Enter the registration details for family’s medical history, details, etc. A profile will be created for generating the Ayushman Bharat Health Card with a 17 digit ID number. Download to save the ABHA Card offline. This process can also be completed after going to experts present at the Common Service Center in the area.

