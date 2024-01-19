New Swarnima Scheme For Women – Direct Link to Apply Online & Check Your Eligibility: For the first time, NBCFDC introduced Swarnima Scheme in January 1997, which was run keeping in mind the empowerment of backward class women. This scheme is still running, and many women or families have benefited from it. In the last 3 years in the country, about 19530 backward class women have benefited.

If you want to know about New Swarnima Scheme for Women, then read this article till the end.

What is New Swarnima Yojana

The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has launched a term loan scheme for Indian women. Under which, women from backward classes who want to become entrepreneurs are given loans up to Rs 2,00,000 are being made available so that backward class women can also avail the loan and they can also improve their social and personal living standard by doing own business. By doing this, backward class women will be encouraged to work for themselves which will also have a great impact on the Indian economy. The special thing about the term loan being provided to women under the New Swarnima Scheme is that this loan will be given to women at an interest rate of only 5% per annum, due to which it will not be difficult for them to repay the loan.

Highlights of New Swarnima Scheme for Women

Scheme Name New Swarnima Scheme Managed By Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment Introduced By NATIONAL BACKWARD CLASSES FINANCE AND DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION Implemented By State Channelising Agencies (SCAs) as Nodal Agency Country India Launched Date of scheme January 1997 Beneficiary Indian Women entrepreneurs Eligibilities Indian women should be 18 to 55 years old Benefit amount Term Loan of Rs.2,00,000 at lowest interest rate of 5% Objective Welfare of Women of Backward Classes Application Mode Offline Office SCA Official Website https://nbcfdc.gov.in

Objective New Swarnima Term Loan for Women

The objective of the term loan given under the New Swarnima for Women scheme is to inculcate the feeling of self-reliance among the backward class women, they must create an example for themselves and the society in which the women-man-employability is encouraged through the means. Empowerment of women and society can be greater.

New Swarnima Scheme for Women Benefits

This scheme has been specially made for women. Only eligible women can apply under this new Swarnima Yojana for Rs. 2,00,000 will be paid at an annual interest rate of 5% so that she can open her own business and become self-reliant. If a woman wants to start such a business on her own, there is no need to invest up to Rs. 2,00,000 from her own side. Through this social financial scheme, women empowerment will get a lot of encouragement and women will become self-reliant. The interest rate of the term loan being given under this scheme is much lower than the interest rate of a general loan.

Features of the New Swarnima Scheme for Women

Information about the features of term loan of this new Swarnima Scheme is mentioned in the points below.

Pattern of Financing Rate of Interest NBCFDC Loan: 95% Channel Partner Contribution: 05% From NBCFDC to Channel Partner: 2% per annum From Channel Partner to Beneficiary: 5% per annum

Eligibility Criteria for NBCFDC Scheme in India

Before applying for New Swarnima Scheme for Women, it is necessary for women to check their eligibility. If a woman is eligible as per the given list, then only she can apply under New Swarnima Scheme.

Applicant must be female .

. The applicant should be 18 to 55 years old .

. Applicant woman should be from backward class like ST/SC/OBS etc.

etc. Applicant’s annual income should be less than Rs 3 lakh .

. Applicant women have to be an entrepreneur.

Documents Required for the New Swarnima Scheme

If a woman must apply under the New Swarnima Scheme, then all the documents specified in the application process will also have to be submitted in the application process. The list of required documents for New Swarnima Scheme is given below.

Identity Proof (Adhar Card, PAN Card, Voter ID Card)

Ration Card

Domicile Certificate

Caste Certificate (for SC/ST/OBC Category)

Two Passport size photograph

How can Someone Repay the NBCFDC Scheme Loan

Under this government scheme, term loan is being provided to eligible women for their business and it is repayable which means every applicant woman gets Rs.2,00,000 in the form of benefit under the scheme, which is also repayable to the Government of India. The loan will have to repay at 5% per annum interest rate. The applicant will have to repay on quarterly basis i.e. 4 installments per year. Also, this loan will have to be repaid in maximum 8 years.

New Swarnima Scheme for Women Application Process

If any woman finds herself eligible for NBCFDC’s New Swarnima Scheme for Women and wants to apply for it, then she can apply for Rs 2,00,000 term loan.

Eligible applicant will have to go to the nearest SCA office branch and take the application form of New Swarnima Scheme for Women.

After this, fill all the required details in the New Swarnima Scheme for Woman application form like name, address, gender, mobile number, email id, signature, annual income etc.

After filling the application form, submit it to the SCA office along with copies of the required documents.

After this, the application form will be reviewed by the government officials and after all the details are correct, the term loan of Rs.2,00,000 of the applicant will be included under the New Swarnima Scheme.

