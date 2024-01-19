Karnataka Gruha Jyothi Scheme Registration 2024 – Check Free 200 Units Eligibility and All You Need to Know: The Government of Karnataka had introduced Karnataka Gruha Jyothi Scheme last year on 5 August 2023. Through the Karnataka Gruha Jyothi Scheme, the Government of Karnataka is providing up to 200 units of free electricity in the electricity bill of every household. Till now, a total of 1,48,18,065 applications have been officially received for Gruha Jyothi Scheme and even now applications are being received continuously for it.

If you also want to know about Gruha Jyothi Scheme 2024 then read this article completely because in it you will get complete information about Gruha Jyothi scheme 2023 like what is Gruha Jyothi Scheme, who is eligible for it, what are benefits of Gruha Jyothi scheme, how can you apply for App Gruha Jyothi scheme, what documents will you be required to apply for the scheme etc.

What is Gruha Jyothi Scheme 2024

Gruha Jyothi Scheme was launched by Karnataka Government in Kalaburagi city on 5 August 2023 during Karnataka Assembly elections by Congress party. This welfare scheme was announced in the presence of Congress leaders. Under Gruha Jyothi Scheme, the government provided 200 units of free electricity to about 2.14 crore eligible people of the state. For this, the people of the state will have to prove their presence and participate in the application process, the information of which is given below.

Highlights of Gruha Jyothi Scheme 2024

Scheme Name Gruha Jyothi Scheme State Karnataka Country India Type of Scheme Government Scheme Benefit of the scheme Free 200 units of electricity Registration Mode Offline and Online Eligibility Resident of Karnataka state Launched Date 5 August 2023 Registration Starting Date 18 June 2023 Registration Close Date 5 July 2023 Official Portal Name Seva Sindhu Portal Official Website https://bescom.karnataka.gov.in

https://sevasindhugs.karnataka.gov.in/

What are the Benefits of Gruha Jyothi Scheme

Through the points given below, you can know about the benefits of Karnataka Gruha Jyoti Scheme.

Money Savings on Electricity Bill: The Government of Karnataka is providing 200 units of free electricity to every house in the state with the help of Gruha Jyoti Scheme, which will significantly impact the savings of low- and middle-class families and will increase their money savings in their monthly house budget.

Improvement in Quality of Life: With the help of Gruha Jyothi scheme, there will be improvement in the quality of life of the citizens of the state because due to free electricity, they will be able to use electricity devices more like fans, lights, refrigerators, TV etc.

Help in Greenhouse Gas Emissions and Reduce energy Consumption: Through the Gruha Jyoti Scheme, the government of Karnataka is also trying to reduce the threat to the environment because due to free electricity, more people will use electricity and there will be a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, which is significant for the environment. Also, through this, the state’s reliance on fossil fuels will also reduce.

Growth in Karnataka State Economy: Due to free electricity, people will save money and use that money to consume other goods and services so that the economy of the state will grow.

Eligibility for Karnataka Free 200 Units

Those who want to be a part of Gruha Jyothi scheme, it is important to know about its eligibility before applying for it so that you do not waste your time or resources. You can read about Gruha Jyothi Scheme 2024 Eligibility in the points given below.

Applicant must be permanent resident in state of Karnataka.

The applicant’s electricity connection should not be connected to commercial and industrial property but to residential property.

The applicant’s electricity consumption during the last 12 months of application should be less than 200 units.

For Gruha Jyothi scheme, only one person from one household can apply.

The caste or income of the person will not have any impact on the benefits received under the Gruha Jyothi scheme.

If electricity consumption exceeds 200 units, applicant must pay electricity bill at standard rate.

Gruha Jyothi Scheme 2024 Application Process

To apply for Gruha Jyoti Scheme 2024, individuals can follow the steps given below.

First, visit the official website of Seva Sindhu Portal @https://www.sevasindhu.karnataka.gov.in.

After this, click on the ‘login’ button, enter your login details, and submit.

After logging in to the website, go to ‘My Service’ tab and click on ‘Gruha Jyothi Scheme’ option.

Then click on ‘Apply Online’ and then enter all the required details in the application form.

After this upload all the required documents on the official website.

Now submit the application form and all documents.

After submitting the application form, you will receive an acknowledgment message or mail for successful application submission.

Note: If you are using Seva Sindhi Portal for the first time and want to fill the online application form then you are required to register yourself on Seva Sindhu Portal by clicking on ‘New User Register Here’ on the homepage. You will have to create your account by entering Aadhar number, mobile number etc. And if you are unable to fill the Gruha Jyothi Scheme Application Form online then you can go to the government office of your city in the state and submit the application form.

