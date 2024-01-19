SSC GD Admit Card 2024 – Direct Link to Download SSC Constable GD Hall Ticket: Staff Selection Commission is going to conduct GD Constable exam 2024 from 20 February 2024 to 12 March 2024. Eligible candidates have submitted their application form for SSC GD Constable exam 2024 by 31 December 2023 and now the candidates who have successfully applied are waiting for the release of their SSC GD Admit Card 2024. If you also want to get complete information about SSC GD Admit Card 2024 then you must read this article till the end because in it, you will get all the necessary or updated information related to SSC GD Admit Card 2024.

SSC GD Admit Crad 2024

SSC GD Constable Admit Card 2024 (General Duty) is a very important document to participate in SSC GD exam 2024 which allows SSC GD Candidates to enter the examination hall on exam dates. Staff Selection Commission will be uploaded SSC GD Admit Card 2024 on its official website @ https://ssc.nic.in and candidates will have to download their admit card only from online mode. SSC will conduct SSC GD Constable exam 2024 at around 125 examination centers in entire India in different regions. Without admit card, no candidate will be considered eligible to appear for the SSC GD Constable Exam 2024.

Highlights of SSC GD Admit Card 2024

Exam Name SSC GD Constable Administrated By Staff Selection Commission Country India Vacancy Announced Male:23347 Female: 26146 Pay Scale Level-3 Rs.21,700 to 69,100 Exam Type Recruitment Exam Exam Mode Online (Computer-Based) Exam Date 20 to 24, 26 to 29 Febuarary2024 1,5,6,7,11,12 March 2024 Admit Card Release Date February 2024 Official Website https://ssc.nic.in

ssc.nic.in Constable Admit Card 2024 Release Date

It is told above that SSC GD Constable exam 2024 is going to be held in the month of February 2024. However, if we talk about the release date of admit card, till now no official information about SSC GD Admit Card 2024 release date is available. But as SSC GD Exam 2024 will be started from 20th February, SSC GD Constable Admit Card 2024 will be uploaded on the official website of SSC a few days before the exam, so candidates can download their admit card and then If you find any mistake then use it to correct it before exams. Candidates who want to participate in SSC GD Exam 2024 can download their admit card by visiting the official website of SSC @https://ssc.nic.in.

Exam pattern for SSC GD Constable

Those candidates who have successfully applied for SSC GB Constable, it is very important for them to know the pattern of the upcoming exam so they cannot miss anything, so read the given points carefully.

The duration of SSC GD Constable exam will be 1 hour .

. In Online Exam paper there will be 80 questions .

. Each question is for 2 marks so the entire question paper will be for 160 marks .

so the entire question paper will be for . There will be MCQ format questions in the exam.

questions in the exam. For incorrect answer submission there will be negative marking of 0.25 marks .

. Question paper will be of Matriculation level .

. Candidates are strictly prohibited from using calculators or any other electronic device .

from using calculators or any other . Computer based SSC GD examination will be held in English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Konkani, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

Question paper will be divided into 4 sections, details of which are mentioned in the table given below.

Part Subject No. of Questions Maximum Marks A General Intelligence and Reasoning 20 40 B General Awareness and General Knowledge 20 40 C Elementary Mathematics 20 40 D English/ Hindi 20 40 Total 80 160

ssc.nic.in Constable Syllabus

You can know the subject-wise syllabus from the below mentioned points and start preparing for the upcoming SSC Gad Constable 2024 exam.

General Intelligence and Reasoning: spatial visualization, spatial orientation, visual memory, discrimination, arithmetical reasoning and figural classification, relationship concepts, analytical Aptitude, analogies, similarities and differences, observation, arithmetic number series, non-verbal series, coding, and decoding, etc.

spatial visualization, spatial orientation, visual memory, discrimination, arithmetical reasoning and figural classification, relationship concepts, analytical Aptitude, analogies, similarities and differences, observation, arithmetic number series, non-verbal series, coding, and decoding, etc. General Knowledge and General Awareness: Indian Constitution, General awareness, Economic Scene Current events, current affairs, sports, History, Culture, Geography, , General Polity, scientific Research, History, sports etc.

Indian Constitution, General awareness, Economic Scene Current events, current affairs, sports, History, Culture, Geography, , General Polity, scientific Research, History, sports etc. Elementary Mathematics: Number Systems, Decimals and Fractions and relationship between Numbers, Percentages, Ratio and Proportion, Interest, , Ratio and Time, Computation of Whole Numbers, Averages, Fundamental arithmetical operations, Profit and Loss, Discount, Mensuration, Time and Distance, and Work, etc.

English/ Hindi: Basic understanding of English and Hindi includes grammar.

Announced Vacancies for SSC GD Constable 2024

SSC had announced the recruitment for 26146 vacancies for GD Constable Post in 2023. Information about announced vacancies can be seen in the table below. This statement is tentative. These may also change depending on the circumstances.

Category Male Female Total SC 3334 408 3742 ST 2354 248 2602 OBC 4776 584 5360 EWS 3257 376 3633 UR 9626 1183 10809 Total 23347 2799 26146

Steps to download SSC GD Admit Card 2024

When SSC GD Admit Card 2024 will be uploaded on the official website of Staff Selection Commission. Candidates who want to participate in the exam can download their SSC GD Constable Admit Card 2024 by following the below mentioned steps, with the help of which candidates can enter the examination center. It is possible.

First, visit the official website of SSC @ https://ssc.nic.in.

After that click on ‘Admit Card’ option on homepage.

After this the new admit card page will open, select your ‘region’.

By clicking on region, you will reach the website for that particular region.

After this again click on ‘ADMIT CARD’ option.

New page will open. Here you click on ‘CONSTABLE-GD’ option.

Now, click on the link that says, ‘Download SSC GD Constable Admit Card 2024’.

Then login by entering your credentials (Username and Password) and download your SSC GD Admit Card 2024 or take a printout.

