SLRC Assam Grade 4 Admit Card 2024 – Direct Link for Hall Ticket, Question Paper Pattern and Exam Date: As the year of 2024 has started recently, the online news articles have also started to show that there is a new session for the candidates who have been aiming to get selected in the government posts and exams all over the country. Not only that, it has been revealed in the recent update that there is a new recruitment related notification which has also been released for the candidates who want to work in the Government of Assam job postings. For this reason, there is a huge wait for the upcoming SLRC Assam Grade 4 Admit Card 2024 Notification by these candidates as they wait for the official website at assam.gov.in to give these details.

This is important because there has been no information about the official SLRC Assam Grade 4 Admit Card 2024 Release Date as of now, but it has been mentioned in the recent reports, that the SLRC Assam Grade 4 Admit Card 2024 Announcement is expected to come out about a week before the official SLRC Assam Grade 4 Recruitment 2024 Exam Date. But at the same time, it must be noted that there is no update for the SLRC Exam Date 2024 for Grade 4, which is to say that the candidates who are waiting for the official SLRC Assam Grade 4 Admit Card 2024 Download to begin will have to wait for more weeks (till a week before the exam) before any information is available online.

SLRC Assam Grade 4 Admit Card 2024

There have been various notification (for admit cards, results, etc.) for the candidates who have been with the preparations of the various government exams and/ or job postings, but the most important notification for January 2024 is for the candidates who come from Assam. This is because there have been a good number of aspirants and/ or candidates from Assam who have spent recent months in preparing for the SLRC Grade 4 Job postings in the state, and as of January 2024, they have not received any official SLRC Assam Grade 4 Admit Card 2024 Update anywhere on the internet.

Not only that, it has also been suggested that the official SLRC Assam Grade 4 Admit Card 2024 Link is going to be made available on the official website of the board at assam.gov.in, and this SLRC Assam Grade 4 Admit Card 2024 Download Link is going to be open for the eligible aspirants around 7 days before the SLRC Grade 4 Recruitment 2024 Exam Date. The SLRC Assam Grade 4 2024 Admit Card is going to be posted online (for about a total of 5000 posts) for these candidates by the recruiting board, which is also called as the Assam Direct Recruitment Commission, and the exam is going to be completed with the help of the State Level Recruitment Commission for Class 4 Posts.

SLRC Assam Grade 4 Recruitment 2024 Overview

State Assam Exam Name SLRC Assam Grade 4 Recruitment 2024 Exam Posts Grade 4 Posts Total Posts 5000 Organizer State Level Recruitment (SLRC) Commission SLRC Application Window 2024 10th November 2023 – 29th December 2023 Edit Application Window 05th January 2024 – 18th January 2024 SLRC Grade 4 Assam 2024 Admit Card TBA Official Website assam.gov.in, sebaonline.org

Assam Direct Grade 4 Recruitment 2024 Application

It was notified with the help of the official website at assam.gov.in, that the residents who aspire to work with the Government of Assam’s various departments and/ or divisions can now use the mentioned website for the SLRC Grade 4 Application 2024. Not only that, this notification was posted on 31st October 2023, and the SLRC Grade 4 Application Window 2024 was open between 10th November 2023 and 29th December 2023 for the candidates to fill the details in online mode. To add to that, it was also mentioned that the SLRC Assam Grade 4 Admit Card 2024 Pdf is going to be made available for the eligible candidates around a week before the exam date.

This Grade 4 SLRC Assam 2024 Admit Card is also going to be posted on the official website which is assam.gov.in, and the candidates who are aspiring for a total of these 5000 Group 4 posts will have to keep in touch so they do not miss the SLRC Assam Grade 4 Admit Card 2024 Direct Link after it is posted. These Group 4 Posts for which the SLRC Assam Grade 4 Admit Card 2024 Online will be made available are going to pay as per the ROP, 2017 Pay Bands with their allowances. Also, the maximum eligibility qualification for the Group 4 posts has been reported to be HSSLC or class 12th education, and those who have education more than 12th class will not be eligible.

SLRC Assam Grade 4 Admit Card 2024 Status

The documents which were required for the candidates to be eligible for the SLRC Assam Grade 4 Admit Card 2024 Online Status were passport size photos, and their scanned copies of signatures. For those who don’t know, the SLRC Assam Grade 4 2024 Selection Process is going to be completed with a written exam which will be followed by an SLRC recruitment interview.

The recent update which was posted had been aimed at those SLRC Grade 4 aspirants in Assam who have completed their application forms, but they are trying to edit their details. This is to say that the edit window for the SLRC Grade 4 Assam 2024 Application Form is now open between 05th January 2024 and 18th January 2024.

Paper Pattern:

Subjects Marks Questions General Awareness 150 150 Maths English Total

Steps to download the latest SLRC Assam Exam 2024 Admit Card

Go to the official website at assam.gov.in. Click the heading SLRC Assam Grade 4 Admit Card 2024 Name Wise Download. Enter their application numbers into the portal. Click Submit. The portal is going to open the SLRC Assam Grade 4 Admit Card 2024 Pdf. Right click to save it.

