TSPSC Group 4 Result 2023 – Direct Link to Check CutOff & Merit List: There is a new update which is going to come for the candidates who come from the state of Telangana, and this update is going to be related to the official TSPSC Group 4 Results 2024 Notification soon. Not only that, this is going to be important because this month which is the second week of January 2024, there has been a lot of notifications about the upcoming exams, and their results at the same time. This is important because the official results page for the TSPSC Results 2024 Announcement is expected to be made before February 2024 begins.

This is to say that the official TSPSC Group 4 Results 2024 Announcement is expected to be made online before the month of January 2024 comes to an end, and the link which will be used to check the TSPSC Group 4 Results 2024 Online, if it is out on time, is going to be the official website at tspsc.gov.in. This will be helpful for the candidates who have been in the waitlist for their TSPSC Group 4 Results 2024 Name Wise Download to begin in the recent months, and for these TSPSC candidates in Telangana, the good news is that this wait is going to come to an end soon.

TSPSC Group 4 Results 2024

There have been many reports in the past weeks which have suggested that the official TSPSC Group 4 Results 2024 Download is either going to be made available online in the month of January 2024 or in the first week of February 2024, but at the same time, it has also been mentioned that these TSPSC Group 4 Results 2024 Updates have not been official. For this reason, it has been reported that the TSPSC candidates in Telangana have to stay in touch with the official website at tspsc.gov.in because the official TSPSC Group 4 Results 2024 Release Date is going to be announced here.

There is a big anticipation for the TSPSC Group 4 Results 2024 Pdf to be uploaded on the official website, as it has been reported that the TSPSC Recruitment’s written exam stage had been completed in the month of July 2023. This is to say that the wait for the TSPSC Written Exam Result 2024 has continued for over three months now, and not only that, as per the reports, it is possible that the wait to get the link for TSPSC Group 4 Results 2024 Name Wise Download is not going to end before February 2024.

Telangana PSC Result 2024 Overview

State Telangana Exam Name TSPSC Recruitment 2024 Exam Posts Grade 4 Posts Total Posts 9168 Organizer Telangana State Public Service (TSPSC) Commission Exam Date July 2023 Official Website tspsc.gov.in

Telangana PSC Exam Result 2024 Direct Link

All the TSPSC candidates who have been in the waitlist for the official TSPSC Group 4 Exam Result 2024 Download to begin are informed that there is a delay. But at the same time, there have been many reports which have suggested that the official recruitment board in Telangana, also called as the Telangana Public Service Commission, or as it has also come to be known as, the TSPSC is expected to release these TSPSC Grade 4 Results 2024 Online either before last week of January 2024, or February 2024’s first week on tspsc.gov.in. This is also going to come out with the TSPSC Group 4 Exam 2024 CutOff Marks, TSPSC Group 4 2024 Merit List, TSPSC Group 4 Toppers List 2024 Rank Wise, etc. at the same time.

The TSPSC Group 4 Scorecard 2024 is going to be available for the eligible candidates who aspire for a total of 9168 TSPSC vacancies for TSPSC Jr. Assistant Post, TSPSC Jr. Accountant Post, TSPSC Junior Auditor Post, TSPSC Ward Officer Post, etc. As per the reports, the TSPSC Written Exam Scorecard 2024 is the next notification which has been delayed for more than 4 months, as the TSPSC Exam Date was in July 2023. The TSPSC Group 4 Exam 2024 Scorecard is going to be the next notification, and it must be noted that the TSPSC Group 4 Exam 2024 Application Window was open from 23rd December 2022 till 12th January 2023.

TSPSC Group 4 Posts Categories

Dept. Posts Municipal Administration & Urban Dev. 2701 Panchayat Raj & Rural Dev. 1245 Revenue Dept. 2077 High Education Dept. 742 Medical, Health & Family Welfare Dept. 338 SC Caste Development Dept. 474 Backward Classes Welfare Dept. 307 Finance Dept. 255 Minorities Welfare Dept. 191 Labour, Employment Training & Factories Dept. 128 Home Dept. 133 Secondary Education Dept. 97 Agriculture & Co-op Dept. 44 Consumer Affairs for Food & Civil Supplies Dept. 72 Irrigation & Command Area Dept. 51 Transport, Roads & Building Dept. 22 Youth Advancement, Culture & Tourism Dept. 13 Women, Children, Senior Citizens, and Disabled Dept. 18 Industries & Commerce Dept. 7 Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development & Fisheries Dept. 2 General Administration Dept. 5 Energy Dept. 2 Planning Dept. 2 Total Posts 9168 Posts

Steps to download the TSPSC Group 4 Online Scorecard 2024

Go to the official website using tspsc.gov.in. Click the heading Telangana Group 4 Scorecard 2024 Status. Enter the application numbers into the portal. Click Submit. The portal is going to open the Telangana Group 4 Results 2024 Name Wise Pdf. Right click to save it.

