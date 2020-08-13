Refurbished Medical Devices Market Growth Analysis, Industry Size, Outlook, Current Trends by 2026 | GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, Philips Healthcare

“

LOS ANGELES, United States:The report titled Global Refurbished Medical Devices Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Refurbished Medical Devices market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Refurbished Medical Devices market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Refurbished Medical Devices market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Refurbished Medical Devices market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Refurbished Medical Devices report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Refurbished Medical Devices report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Refurbished Medical Devices market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Refurbished Medical Devices market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Refurbished Medical Devices market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Refurbished Medical Devices market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Refurbished Medical Devices market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Refurbished Medical Devices Market Research Report: GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Ultra Solutions, Soma Technology, Johnson & Johnson, Agito Medical, Block Imaging, Whittemore Enterprises, Radiology Oncology Systems, Integrity Medical Systems, TRACO, DMS Topline, First Source, Soma Technology

Global Refurbished Medical Devices Market Segmentation by Product: Refurbished Radiation Oncology Systems

Refurbished Minimally Invasive Devices

Refurbished Biotechnology Instruments

Refurbished Diagnostic Imaging Devices

Others



Global Refurbished Medical Devices Market Segmentation by Application: Hospitals

Clinics

Others



The Refurbished Medical Devices Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Refurbished Medical Devices market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Refurbished Medical Devices market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Refurbished Medical Devices market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Refurbished Medical Devices industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Refurbished Medical Devices market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Refurbished Medical Devices market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Refurbished Medical Devices market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Refurbished Medical Devices Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Refurbished Medical Devices Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Refurbished Medical Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Refurbished Radiation Oncology Systems

1.4.3 Refurbished Minimally Invasive Devices

1.4.4 Refurbished Biotechnology Instruments

1.4.5 Refurbished Diagnostic Imaging Devices

1.4.6 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Refurbished Medical Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Hospitals

1.5.3 Clinics

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Refurbished Medical Devices Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Refurbished Medical Devices Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Refurbished Medical Devices Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Refurbished Medical Devices, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Refurbished Medical Devices Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Refurbished Medical Devices Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Refurbished Medical Devices Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Refurbished Medical Devices Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Refurbished Medical Devices Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Refurbished Medical Devices Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global Refurbished Medical Devices Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Refurbished Medical Devices Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Refurbished Medical Devices Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Refurbished Medical Devices Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Refurbished Medical Devices Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Refurbished Medical Devices Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Refurbished Medical Devices Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Refurbished Medical Devices Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Refurbished Medical Devices Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Refurbished Medical Devices Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Refurbished Medical Devices Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Refurbished Medical Devices Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Refurbished Medical Devices Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Refurbished Medical Devices Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Refurbished Medical Devices Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Refurbished Medical Devices Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Refurbished Medical Devices Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Refurbished Medical Devices Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Refurbished Medical Devices Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Refurbished Medical Devices Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Refurbished Medical Devices Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Refurbished Medical Devices Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Refurbished Medical Devices Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Refurbished Medical Devices Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Refurbished Medical Devices Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Refurbished Medical Devices Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Refurbished Medical Devices Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Refurbished Medical Devices Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Refurbished Medical Devices Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Refurbished Medical Devices Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Refurbished Medical Devices Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Refurbished Medical Devices Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States by Players, Type and Application

6.1 United States Refurbished Medical Devices Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 United States Refurbished Medical Devices Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 United States Refurbished Medical Devices Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 United States Refurbished Medical Devices Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 United States Refurbished Medical Devices Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 United States Top Refurbished Medical Devices Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 United States Top Refurbished Medical Devices Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Refurbished Medical Devices Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 United States Refurbished Medical Devices Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 United States Refurbished Medical Devices Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 United States Refurbished Medical Devices Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 United States Refurbished Medical Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 United States Refurbished Medical Devices Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 United States Refurbished Medical Devices Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 United States Refurbished Medical Devices Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 United States Refurbished Medical Devices Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 United States Refurbished Medical Devices Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 United States Refurbished Medical Devices Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 United States Refurbished Medical Devices Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 United States Refurbished Medical Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 United States Refurbished Medical Devices Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 United States Refurbished Medical Devices Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 United States Refurbished Medical Devices Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Refurbished Medical Devices Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Refurbished Medical Devices Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Refurbished Medical Devices Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Refurbished Medical Devices Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Refurbished Medical Devices Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Refurbished Medical Devices Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Refurbished Medical Devices Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Refurbished Medical Devices Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Refurbished Medical Devices Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Refurbished Medical Devices Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Refurbished Medical Devices Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Refurbished Medical Devices Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Refurbished Medical Devices Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Refurbished Medical Devices Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Refurbished Medical Devices Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Refurbished Medical Devices Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Refurbished Medical Devices Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Refurbished Medical Devices Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Refurbished Medical Devices Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Refurbished Medical Devices Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 GE Healthcare

12.1.1 GE Healthcare Corporation Information

12.1.2 GE Healthcare Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 GE Healthcare Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 GE Healthcare Refurbished Medical Devices Products Offered

12.1.5 GE Healthcare Recent Development

12.2 Siemens Healthcare

12.2.1 Siemens Healthcare Corporation Information

12.2.2 Siemens Healthcare Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Siemens Healthcare Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Siemens Healthcare Refurbished Medical Devices Products Offered

12.2.5 Siemens Healthcare Recent Development

12.3 Philips Healthcare

12.3.1 Philips Healthcare Corporation Information

12.3.2 Philips Healthcare Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Philips Healthcare Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Philips Healthcare Refurbished Medical Devices Products Offered

12.3.5 Philips Healthcare Recent Development

12.4 Ultra Solutions

12.4.1 Ultra Solutions Corporation Information

12.4.2 Ultra Solutions Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Ultra Solutions Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Ultra Solutions Refurbished Medical Devices Products Offered

12.4.5 Ultra Solutions Recent Development

12.5 Soma Technology

12.5.1 Soma Technology Corporation Information

12.5.2 Soma Technology Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Soma Technology Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Soma Technology Refurbished Medical Devices Products Offered

12.5.5 Soma Technology Recent Development

12.6 Johnson & Johnson

12.6.1 Johnson & Johnson Corporation Information

12.6.2 Johnson & Johnson Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Johnson & Johnson Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Johnson & Johnson Refurbished Medical Devices Products Offered

12.6.5 Johnson & Johnson Recent Development

12.7 Agito Medical

12.7.1 Agito Medical Corporation Information

12.7.2 Agito Medical Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Agito Medical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Agito Medical Refurbished Medical Devices Products Offered

12.7.5 Agito Medical Recent Development

12.8 Block Imaging

12.8.1 Block Imaging Corporation Information

12.8.2 Block Imaging Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Block Imaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Block Imaging Refurbished Medical Devices Products Offered

12.8.5 Block Imaging Recent Development

12.9 Whittemore Enterprises

12.9.1 Whittemore Enterprises Corporation Information

12.9.2 Whittemore Enterprises Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Whittemore Enterprises Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Whittemore Enterprises Refurbished Medical Devices Products Offered

12.9.5 Whittemore Enterprises Recent Development

12.10 Radiology Oncology Systems

12.10.1 Radiology Oncology Systems Corporation Information

12.10.2 Radiology Oncology Systems Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Radiology Oncology Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Radiology Oncology Systems Refurbished Medical Devices Products Offered

12.10.5 Radiology Oncology Systems Recent Development

12.11 GE Healthcare

12.11.1 GE Healthcare Corporation Information

12.11.2 GE Healthcare Description and Business Overview

12.11.3 GE Healthcare Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 GE Healthcare Refurbished Medical Devices Products Offered

12.11.5 GE Healthcare Recent Development

12.12 TRACO

12.12.1 TRACO Corporation Information

12.12.2 TRACO Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 TRACO Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 TRACO Products Offered

12.12.5 TRACO Recent Development

12.13 DMS Topline

12.13.1 DMS Topline Corporation Information

12.13.2 DMS Topline Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 DMS Topline Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 DMS Topline Products Offered

12.13.5 DMS Topline Recent Development

12.14 First Source

12.14.1 First Source Corporation Information

12.14.2 First Source Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 First Source Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 First Source Products Offered

12.14.5 First Source Recent Development

12.15 Soma Technology

12.15.1 Soma Technology Corporation Information

12.15.2 Soma Technology Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Soma Technology Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 Soma Technology Products Offered

12.15.5 Soma Technology Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Refurbished Medical Devices Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Refurbished Medical Devices Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”