UPSSSC PET Result 2024 – Direct Link UP PET CutOff Marks & Merit List: There is a new update for the candidates who have come from the state of Uttar Pradesh, and this update has been awaited by the candidates who have completed their UPSSSC PET exam 2024. This is important because there have been a good number of notifications which have been released in the recent weeks, and these updates have been aimed at the candidates of all the ages in the Indian states. It has been reported that the UPSSSC PET Result 2024 Notification is expected to come out before the third week of January 2024 ends.

This is going to be notified before the official UPSSSC PET Result 2024 Announcement is made, which is to say, that the official website of the UPSSSC for 2024 (at upsssc.gov.in) is going to post an official UPSSSC PET Result 2024 Update for all the eligible candidates who have completed the PET in the recent months. This is helpful because there has been a good number of applicants who have been in the waitlist for the official UP PET Result 2024 Details to come out. To help with this, the latest update has mentioned that the UPSSSC PET Result 2024 Release Date is going to be decided before the third week of January 2024 ends.

UPSSSC PET Result 2024

In the recent weeks, there have been many updates which were posted about the upcoming release of the UP PET Result 2024 Download, but these updates had not been official. For this reason, these updates had not been able to give an idea about the official UPSSSC PET Result 2024 Download Link, and as a result, there is a big anticipation by the candidates of the UPSSSC 2024, and this is also because the posts for which the Uttar Pradesh PET Result 2024 is going to be used are not many.

This is to say that the total number of UPSSSC applicants for 2024 have also suggested that there is a huge demand for these government job posts in UP. Not only this, it was also reported that the total number of candidates who had submitted their UPSSSC PET Application Form 2024 had been more than 30 lakh. This UPSSSC PET Result 2024 Link is going to be posted soon (either in the second week or third week of January 2024 on upsssc.gov.in) for the candidates who had completed their exams on 28th & 29th October 2023.

Uttar Pradesh PET Exam 2024 Overview

Country India State Uttar Pradesh Exam Name UPSSSC PET Exam 2024 Exam Posts Group B & Group C Posts Exam Date 28th & 29th October 2023 Total Marks for UP PET 2024 100 Application Window Between 01st and 30th August 2023 UP PET Result 2024 Date TBA Official Website upsssc.gov.in

UP PET Result 2024 Direct Link

As mentioned, the PET or the Preliminary Eligibility Test for the candidates was completed in the month of October 2023 (on 28th and 29th), and this is now going to be followed by the official UP PET 2024 Result Link soon. This is expected to be released before the end of third January 2024 week, and all the applicants to stay in touch with the link upsssc.gov.in to make sure that the UPSSSC PET Result 2024 Link is not missed. After the link is posted, the candidates have to use their application numbers to check their UPSSSC PET Result 2024 Online.

It must be noted that the notification for the Uttar Pradesh PET Result 2024 Download is going to be posted by the recruitment board, which had also conducted the PET on 28th October 2023 and 29th October 2023, also known as the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission or the UPSSSC. The UP PET Exam 2024 was conducted with a total of about 100 questions, and the marks which totaled the exam was also 100 marks. There had been MCQs, and the applicants received 1 mark (for correct answer in the UP PET Exam), and negative marking of 0.25 (for wrong answer in the UP PET Exam).

UPSSSC PET Scorecard 2024 Date & Status

The upcoming UP PET Exam Result is going to be posted for the aspirants who want to clear the Group B & Group C posts, and it must be noted that the application window for the UP PET Exam 2024 was open between 01st August 2023 and 30th August 2023. The UPSSSC PET Result 2024 Status will also decide the stage for the candidates who want to complete the UP PET Selection Process 2024, and this is because the complete UPSSSC PET Recruitment 2024 will be completed after written exam, merit list, interview, and document verification stages.

The new UP PET Scorecard 2024 Download is going to be made available with the official website link at upsssc.gov.in, and the UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2024, UPSSSC PET CutOff Marks 2024, UPSSSC PET Exam 2024 Merit List, or the UP PET Toppers List 2024 Rank Wise, and the UP Prelims CutOff 2024 Marks, etc. will be found at the same time.

Steps to download the UP PET Exam 2024 Scorecard

Go to the website upsssc.gov.in. Click the heading UPSSSC PET Result 2024 Status. Enter the application numbers into the portal. Submit the form. The portal is going to open the UP PET Scorecard 2024 Online. Right click to save it.

