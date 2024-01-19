PM Kisan Beneficiary Status 2024 – Direct Link to Check eKYC Process, ₹2000 Kist Payment Date

There is a new update for the beneficiaries who have been waiting for the PM KISAN 16th Installment 2024, and this update has been released in the recent weeks. It has come with a big excitement for all the eligible farmers because this is the time of the year where the first installment is going to be paid for the PM Kisan Beneficiary Status List 2024. Not only that, it has also been reported that the list has not been announced as of now, and the next update is expected to come out on the official website of this government scheme using the link pmkisan.gov.in.

This is important because as the month of January 2024 has entered the second week, there have been various notifications which have come out for the Indian residents. This includes notifications which have come for the Indian students along with the notifications which have been aimed at beneficiaries of selected Indian Government’s schemes and/ or benefits. For this reason, the latest update about the upcoming PM Kisan Beneficiary Status List 2024 is going to be helpful for those who are awaiting the PM Kisan 16th Installment 2024 Details, and it is expected that this PM Kisan 16th Installment 2024 Announcement is going to be released anytime before the month of February 2024 begins.

PM Kisan Beneficiary Status List 2024

There have been many updates about the PM Kisan 16th Installment 2024 Release Date, and the PM Kisan 16th Installment Beneficiary List 2024, but at the same time, there has been no information which is made available for the same on the official PM KISAN Scheme website at pmkisan.gov.in. It is expected that the PM Kisan Beneficiary Status List 2024 for the month of January 2024 is going to be released before the end of this month, and the link which will upload the PM Kisan Beneficiary Status List 2024 Name Wise is pmkisan.gov.in. It must be noted that this PM Kisan 16th Installment 2024 is going to be paying the beneficiaries a total of ₹2000 benefit.

The PM KISAN Yojana, or as it is also called as the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme, has been an important step by the Indian Central Government which aims at supporting the income of the SMFs or the Small & Marginal Farmers in the country. This is a Central Sector Scheme which was started in 2019 by the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare Govt. of India. This Central scheme is helpful because it provides with an annual support of ₹6000, which is given in a total of 3 installments to all the farmer families which own lands, and the family members must include a husband, a wife and their children.

PM Kisan Scheme Benefits 2024 Overview

Country India Scheme PM KISAN Type Central Sector Scheme PM Kisan 15th Installment Date 2024 15th November 2023 PM Kisan ₹2000 Kist Payment Date 2024 Before February 2024 (Expected) Benefits ₹6000 (in 3 installments of ₹2000) PM Kisan Helpline 011-24300606 Official Website pmkisan.gov.in

PM KISAN Beneficiaries List 2024 January Status

There are going to be multiple categories for which the PM KISAN Beneficiaries List 2024 will have scheme exclusions, and this includes:

Institutional land holders are excluded. Chairpersons of District Panchayats, and municipal corporations are excluded. Employees of Central and/ or State Governments are excluded. The retired residents and/ or superannuated Indian residents who have a pension payment of either ₹10,000 or more are excluded. Income tax payers for the previous assessment year are excluded. Professionals including the likes of doctors, lawyers, etc. who are required to be registered by the various bodies are also excluded.

It must be noted that this year all the eligible names which will be mentioned in the PM Kisan Beneficiary Status List 2024 are going to get a direct payment of ₹6,000 on an annual basis, and not only that, this payment is not going to be sent out as a one-time payment but it will be sent out using the time intervals of every four months, which is to say, that the PM Kisan Total Benefit 2024 will be made in 3 installments for ₹2000. This is important because the PM Kisan 16th Kist Payment 2024 is expected to be made before the month of January 2024 comes to an end.

PM Kisan Beneficiary Payment 2024 Status on pmkisan.gov.in

There is no official update about the upcoming PM Kisan ₹2000 Kist Payment Date 2024 as of now, but it is expected that the PM Kisan ₹2000 Kist Payment 2024 is going to be made either in January 2024 or in the first week of February 2024. This official link for the PM Kisan 16th Beneficiary List 2024 Status will be available on pmkisan.gov.in, and it will be opened if the beneficiary checks the Farmers Corner on the website. The OTP based eKYC can be done for the beneficiaries either with their closest CSC centers or the PMKISAN Portal.

This is added to the Panchayats which will also show the PM Kisan Beneficiary Status List 2024 so everyone has the required information with more transparency. Not only that, after the PM Kisan 16th Installment 2024 Payment Date is announced, and the benefits are sanctioned, there will be an SMS from the state or UTs (a system generated SMS) which will notify for the same. The ₹2000 Kist Payment Date is going to see the eligible Aadhar connected & verified bank accounts of the names in the PM Kisan Beneficiary Status List 2024 Online with their first 2024 installment.

Steps to check the PM Kisan Installment Status 2024

Go to the website using pmkisan.gov.in. Select and enter Farmers Corner for the PM Kisan Beneficiary Status List 2024 Link. Enter the registration numbers into the portal. Click Submit. The portal is going to open the PM Kisan Beneficiary Status 2024 Online. Check the updated status.

