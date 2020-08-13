Polyurethane (PU) Hot-Melt Adhesive Market Segmentation by Market Size 2020 | Market Drivers, Restraints and Latest Opportunities Forecast to 2023
Market Dynamics : –
> Drivers
– Increasing Applications in a Vast Range of Industries
– Growing Environmental Awareness
– Growing Demand from Packaging and Electronics Industry in Asia-Pacific
> Restraints
– Volatility in Availability and Price of Raw Material
– Decrease in Demand in Russia and France
– Other Restraints
> Opportunities
– Rising Demand for Bio-based PU hot melt adhesives
– Innovative Product Development, to Gain Competitive Edge
Argentina, ASEAN Countries, Australia & New Zealand, Brazil, Canada, China, France, GCC Countries, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Rest of Europe, Rest of Middle-East & Africa, Rest of North America, Rest of South America, Russia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, UK, US
Key Developments in the Market::
> January 2018: The Lubrizol Corporation’s Engineered Polymers business announced the launch of two new thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) resins for hot-melt adhesives (HMAs). These Key Developments in the Market:: belong to the plasticizer-free Pearlbond(TM) 300 TPU series – soft polymer solutions.
> June 2017: Sika Corporation announced the launch of SikaMelt-9677 to the US market. SikaMelt-9677 is a reactive polyurethane hot-melt adhesive that cures on exposure to atmospheric humidity and forms a durable elastomer.
> September 2017: DowDuPont™ announced the successful completion of the merger of equals between The Dow Chemical Company (“Dow”) and E.I. du Pont de Nemours & Company (“DuPont”).
Chapter 1: Polyurethane (PU) Hot-Melt Adhesive Market Definition
Chapter 2: Research Methodology of Polyurethane (PU) Hot-Melt Adhesive Market
Chapter 3: Polyurethane (PU) Hot-Melt Adhesive Market Executive Summary
Chapter 4: Polyurethane (PU) Hot-Melt Adhesive Market Overview Includes Current Market Scenario, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Bargaining Power of Suppliers and Consumers, Threat of New Entrants and Substitute Product and Services
Chapter 5: Market Dynamics Covers Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges
Chapter 6: Polyurethane (PU) Hot-Melt Adhesive Market Segmentation by Types, End-User, and Applications Forecast to 2023
Chapter 7: Polyurethane (PU) Hot-Melt Adhesive Market Segmentation by Geographical Regions
Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape of Polyurethane (PU) Hot-Melt Adhesive Market Includes Mergers & Acquisition Analysis, Agreements, Collaborations, and Partnerships, New Products Launches
Chapter 9: Key Players for Polyurethane (PU) Hot-Melt Adhesive Market
