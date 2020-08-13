Polylactic Acid (PLA) Market by 2020-2023 Manufacturers, Drivers, Challenges and Opportunities, Industry Chain Structure, Development Trends by Size
The "Polylactic Acid (PLA) market" report offers an in-depth analysis of the present and future state of Polylactic Acid (PLA) industry. Polylactic Acid (PLA) market report delivers the emerging trends, and market dynamics with respect to drivers, opportunities and challenges.
Polylactic Acid (PLA) market is projected to improve CAGR at 20.06% during the forecast year 2020-2023.
Polylactic Acid (PLA) Market Report Covers the Following Foremost Manufacturers:
Market Dynamics : –
> Drivers
– Favorable Government Policies Promoting Bio-plastics
– Demand for Bio-plastic Packaging
– Growing Demand for Cellulose Derived Fibers Iin Textile Industry
> Restraints
– Price Competitiveness and Availability of Cheaper Alternatives
– Difficulty in Disposal of PLA
> Opportunities
– Growing Production of Genetically Modified Corn
– Growing Usage of PLA in D Printing
Based On Biological Analysis Polylactic Acid (PLA) Market Report Covers Consumption Volume Analysis, Sales Volume, Performance and Share, Sales Price and Sales Revenue Analysis of Regions:
Argentina, ASEAN Countries, Australia & New Zealand, Brazil, Canada, China, France, GCC Countries, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Rest of Europe, Rest of Middle-East & Africa, Rest of North America, Rest of South America, Russia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, UK, US
Key Developments in the Market::
> January 2018: Bengbu-based BBCA Group signed an agreement with Glactic Company, located in Belgium, on a PLA (polylactic acid) cooperation project, featuring a designed annual production capacity of 100,000 metric ton.
> January 2018: Engineers from the University of Connecticut developed an implantable sensor, made from poly (L-lactide) (PLLA), a medically-safe biodegradable polymer that can measure even very small changes in pressure inside organs.
> June 2017: NatureWorks signed a contract to license Plaxica’s Optipure chemical processing technology for the production of D-lactic acid, which serves as a building block for Ingeo PLA grades.
