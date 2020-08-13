Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Market 2020 Overview by Market Size, Share, Growth Rate, Products and Recent Developments, Forecast till 2023
The “Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) market” report offers an in-depth analysis of the present and future state of Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) industry. Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) market report delivers the emerging trends, and market dynamics with respect to drivers, opportunities and challenges. The report covers the details of suppliers, consumers, and the degree of competition. It also includes Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) market size, sales, share, industry growth rate, and revenue. Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) market report includes an essential listing of vital facets of Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM), which includes leading market players along with their profiles and crucial financial data.
Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) market is projected to improve CAGR at 5.29% during the forecast year 2020-2023.
Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Market Report Covers the Following Foremost Manufacturers:
Market Dynamics : –
> Drivers
– Increased Application in the Automotive and Construction Industry
– Growing Demand from Construction Industry
– Increased Usage of EPDM in Thermoplastic Modification
> Restraints
– Oversupply
> Opportunities
– Development of Bio-Based EPDM
– Increase in Research & Development for Developing Environment-Friendly Finished Products
Based On Biological Analysis Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Market Report Covers Consumption Volume Analysis, Sales Volume, Performance and Share, Sales Price and Sales Revenue Analysis of Regions:
ASEAN Countries, Brazil, China, France, Germany, GCC Countries, India, Italy, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Rest of Europe, Rest of Middle-East & Africa, Rest of North America, Rest of South America, Russia, South Africa, UK, US
Key Developments in the Market::
> November 2017: The new official football of the World Cup 2018 is expected to contain Keltan Eco a bio-based ethylene-propylene-diene monomer (EPDM) rubber made by ARLANXEO, one of the world’s leading suppliers of synthetic rubber.
> November 2017: Eni SpA. announced the launch of Lotte Versalis Elastomers- a new integrated industrial complex for the production of elastomers in Yeosu, South Korea. Lotte Versalis Elastomers is a 50:50 joint venture between Versalis (Eni) and Lotte Chemical. The industrial complex has a nameplate capacity of 200,000 metric ton per year of EPDM, s-SBR, and BR elastomers.
> March 2017: Sumitomo Chemical neared completion of its Saudi EPDM plant, which is scaled at 75,000 metric ton in annual production
