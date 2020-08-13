Nuclear Medicine Market | Industry Demand Status by Size, Progress Strategies, Manufacturers, Regions, Trends, Challenges, And Forecast by 2020-2023
The Nuclear Medicine market report delivers the emerging trends, and market dynamics with respect to drivers, opportunities and challenges.
Nuclear Medicine market is projected to improve CAGR at 12% during the forecast year 2020-2023.
Nuclear Medicine Market Report Covers the Following Foremost Manufacturers:
Market Dynamics : –
> Drivers
– Increasing Incidents of Cancer and Cardiac Ailments
– Increasing SPECT and Pet Applications
– Growing Public Awareness for Healthcare
> Restraints
– Short Half Life of Radiopharmaceuticals
– High Capital Investment
– Strict Regulatory Guidelines
> Opportunities
– Increasing Imaging Technologies
– Potential Radioisotopes in Pipeline
– Increasing Neurological Applications
– Cyclotron Based Production
> Challenges
– Shutdown of Nuclear Reactors
Based On Biological Analysis Nuclear Medicine Market Report Covers Consumption Volume Analysis, Sales Volume, Performance and Share, Sales Price and Sales Revenue Analysis of Regions:
US, Canada, Mexico, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe, India, China, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Rest of APAC, GCC, South Africa, Rest of MEA, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South Africa
Key Developments in the Market::
> April, 2017: IBA Molecular and Mallinckrodt Nuclear Medicine LLC united to create Curium – a world-class provider in nuclear imaging.
> October, 2017: Switzerland’s Novartis agreed to pay USD 3.9 billion to take over French nuclear medicines business of Advanced Accelerator Applications, aimed to strengthen its cancer treatment activities.
