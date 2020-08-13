Molecular Diagostics Market 2020 Analysis by Market Size, Key Technologies, Market Trends, Key Companies, and Regional Forecast to 2023
The “Molecular Diagostics market” report offers an in-depth analysis of the present and future state of Molecular Diagostics industry. Molecular Diagostics market report delivers the emerging trends, and market dynamics with respect to drivers, opportunities and challenges. The report covers the details of suppliers, consumers, and the degree of competition. It also includes Molecular Diagostics market size, sales, share, industry growth rate, and revenue. Molecular Diagostics market report includes an essential listing of vital facets of Molecular Diagostics, which includes leading market players along with their profiles and crucial financial data.
Molecular Diagostics market is projected to improve CAGR at 9% during the forecast year 2020-2023.
Molecular Diagostics Market Report Covers the Following Foremost Manufacturers:
Market Dynamics : –
> Drivers
– Large Outbreaks of Bacterial and Viral Epidemics in the World
– Increasing Demand for Point Of Care Diagnostics
– Pharmacogenomics
– Rapidly Evolving Technologies
> Restraints
– Economic Turndown
– Need for High Complexity Testing Centers
– Limited Budget
> Opportunities
> Key Challenges
Based On Biological Analysis Molecular Diagostics Market Report Covers Consumption Volume Analysis, Sales Volume, Performance and Share, Sales Price and Sales Revenue Analysis of Regions:
US, Canada, Mexico, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe, India, China, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Rest of APAC, GCC, South Africa, Rest of MEA, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South Africa
Key Developments in the Market::
> December 2017: Saudi Arabia announced the exemption of certain medications and medical equipment from the 5% VAT, which is scheduled to be implemented from January of 2018. Saudi Arabia is imposing VAT in coordination with other governments in the Gulf Cooperation Council as they seek new sources of revenue in a bid to close budget deficits caused by low oil prices.
> October 2017: Abbott completed acquisition of Alere Inc. It is a global manufacturer of rapid point-of-care diagnostic tests.
> July 2017: Agilent Technologies had acquired molecular and sample barcoding patent portfolios of Population Genetics Technologies.
