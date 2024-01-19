Yeshasvini Scheme Check Benefits 2024 – Who is Eligible and Check List to Documents Required for this Scheme: The residents of Karnataka are now given the option to avail the services which are offered by the innovative healthcare scheme, also known as the Yeshasvini Health Insurance Scheme of the state. This scheme was started by the State Government in Karnataka, and as a result, this is one of the best healthcare schemes which have been provided to the Indian residents. The Yeshasvini Health Insurance Scheme, or as it has also come to be popularly known as, the YCFHS plan, was started for the low income workers.

This is to say that the Yeshasvini Health Insurance Scheme or the YCFHS plan was launched in the year 2003 (in June 2003), and this was done with the main purpose to provide support on workers of Karnataka’s unorganized areas of work. These workers who come from Karnataka, and at the same time, who have been employed without any income stability, which also means that the beneficiaries of the Yeshasvini Scheme 2024 include the likes of farmers, laborers, and small artisans, etc. This is because the Yeshasvini Benefits 2024 are going to be helpful for those who don’t have a formal and/ or regular income.

Yeshasvini Scheme 2024 Check Benefits

The YCFHS Beneficiaries in 2024 are going to be the workers in the state of Karnataka who struggle to get regular employment, and their income is not secure as they do not get any other state social benefits. The YCFHS Plan Benefits 2024 are helpful because they are used to give healthcare services without making it unaffordable for both the state’s middle class and/ or lower class income families. Not only that, the Yeshasvini Scheme Benefits 2024 are going to be helpful for bridging of the healthcare costs, as they can be a financial burden on the worker’s family.

It must be mentioned that the YCFHS Scheme was designed for the main reason of supporting the farmers, and the scheme was launched on 01st June 2003 when the government had S.M. Krishna as the state’s CM. The scheme had also been started so that the farmers who are a part of the co-operative societies of the state, or the Yeshasvini Cooperative Farmers Health Care Scheme, etc. can get offered an insurance protection which can be availed by the beneficiary for over 823 types of surgeries and treatments in the hospitals.

Yeshasvini Insurance Scheme 2024 Overview

Country India State Karnataka Plan Yeshasvini Scheme Full Name Yeshasvini Health Insurance (YCFHS) Scheme Yeshasvini Insurance Benefits 2024 Healthcare Insurance for over 1000 ailments Type State Government Scheme Start Year 2003 Official Website sahakarasindhu.karnataka.gov.in

Yeshasvini Insurance Scheme 2024 Benefits

The Yeshasvini Scheme 2024 Benefits are used to cover about 30 Karnataka districts, and the scheme is managed for the farmers with the help of the Yeshasvini Cooperative Farmers Health Care Trust as mentioned in the Indian Trust Act 1882. There are various Yeshasvini Healthcare Benefits which will help with the healthcare costs, but the main Yeshasvini Scheme 2024 Benefits include:

Sum Insured Benefit: The amount which is provided as part of the Yeshasvini Scheme Benefits 2024 is an annual insured sum of about a total of ₹5 lakh. Cashless Transactions: This benefit helps with the cashless transactions for the YCFHS beneficiaries who are going for treatments in the specified Yeshasvini hospitals list. Diseases Covered: This is the biggest Yeshasvini Scheme Benefit 2024, as it will give a coverage for about 1650 ailments and diseases for the beneficiaries. Affordable Treatments: This is to say that the Yeshasvini Scheme 2024 Benefits are going to include costs for many critical ailments, and not only that, there are many services which are provided with costs which are below the fixed rates for the patients. Diagnostic Costs: There is a big cost which burdens the low income individual’s healthcare for their tests required for their treatments later, and for this reason, they need help which means these costs are lesser as part of the Yeshasvini Scheme 2024 Benefits. The Scheme covers surgeries, procedures, etc. related to the ENT, neurosurgery, genito-urinary, and ophthalmology procedures.

Exclusions in the Yeshasvini Scheme 2024 Benefits:

Treatments and/ or procedures which have to be followed up. Skin Grafting, and surgeries related to dental, cosmetics, etc. are excluded. Medical legal cases related implants/ burns are excluded. Road accidents, dialysis, and joint surgeries are also excluded. Heart transplant and/ or kidney transplant surgeries are excluded.

Steps to apply for the Yeshasvini Health Card 2024