APAAR ID Card Application Form – All You Need to Know about One Nation, One Student ID Scheme

APAAR ID Card: One Nation, One Student ID Scheme Information, Application Form: Bharat Sarkar has introduced a new unique Government ID card which is specially made for students and its name is APAAR ID Card. APAAR ID Card is for the particular for the students of India with the slogan “One Nation One Student ID Card”. In this article we will know what APAAR ID Card is, who is it for, what is the registration process for it, what are the uses of APAAR Students ID Card and what are its benefits, etc.

What is APAAR ID Student Card

APAAR ID Card is a unique ID card issued by the Indian Government which is made only for students. APAAR ID Card is basically a student ID Card. APAAR ID Card records all the educational life activities of the students in India in digital locker or Edu Locker. APAAR stands for Automatic Permanent Academic Account Registry. school will issue this APAAR ID Card to students with the consent of parents. APAAR ID card is different from Aadhar card, but it is linked to the student’s Aadhar card. This card has a 12-digit unique number for every student who registered for it.

Highlights of APAAR ID Card

Scheme Name APAAR ID One Nation One Student ID Full Name Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry Card Name APAAR ID Card Authority Ministry of Education, Government of India Name of Portal ABC Bank (ACADEMIC BANK OF CREDITS) Beneficiaries Students in India Purpose of the Scheme Student Mobility, Academic Flexibility, Unified Student ID and Easy Transfers Total No. of Registered Students 3.21 Crore + Students ID Card Registration Available Online Required Information Mobile Number Article Category Govt. Yojana Official Website https://www.abc.gov.in/

What is ABC Bank

Academic Bank of Credits (ABC Bank) is a different kind of bank which works only for the progress of students in India. ABC works like a virtual or digital storehouse that contains information about earning credits of any student during his/her education journey. ABC bank provides the students with the option to open their accounts, take admission in universities or choose their own and makes the students successful in themselves.

Details Mentioned on APAAR ID Student Card

What information is available on APAAR Student ID Card is given below.

Student Name

Parents Name

Student Nationality

Student Gender

Student Date of Birth

Student Address

Student APAAR ID Card Number

Steps to ABC Bank Registration Through DigiLocker

Without registration on Digi locker, you will not be able to create and access ABC account, so for the first registration you will have to sign up for Digi locker and for that follow the steps given below.

Go to the official website of ABC and click on ‘My Account’ option.

After this, click on ‘new user-sing up’ option on the next screen.

After clicking, you will reach the sign-up page of ‘Meri Pehchaan’ portal.

To sign up on Digi locker, students will have to enter their mobile number and click on ‘Generate OTP’ and after receiving the OTP, enter the OTP in the required field and click on Verify OTP.

After this student will have to enter their Full Name, DOB, Gender and set their Username and PIN.

After this, check the ‘I consent to terms of use’ option and click on ‘Verify’.

This is how you will get it by creating your account on Digi locker.

APAAR ID Card Uses and Benefits

If you also want to know about the uses and benefits of Apar Eid Card, then read the points given below.

Lifelong Identification Number for Students: APAAR ID card is a student’s Lifelong Identification Number which helps in maintaining all the educational record of any student including certificates of co-curricular activities at one place and it is a student identification number which you can use to identify the student’s academic record at anytime, anywhere for lifetime.

APAAR ID card is a student’s Lifelong Identification Number which helps in maintaining all the educational record of any student including certificates of co-curricular activities at one place and it is a student identification number which you can use to identify the student’s academic record at anytime, anywhere for lifetime. All Documents Easily Trackable: APAAR ID card is a student card that includes a student’s unique identification number through which the academic records of the students like report card, health card, and status of co-curricular activities, status of any class of the student etc. can be easily tracked. It is possible to access very easily on portal with the help of APAAR Card Students ID Number.

APAAR ID card is a student card that includes a student’s unique identification number through which the academic records of the students like report card, health card, and status of co-curricular activities, status of any class of the student etc. can be easily tracked. It is possible to access very easily on portal with the help of APAAR Card Students ID Number. Easy Transfer Process for Students: Because with the help of APAAR ID Card, all the data of the students will be available online on one portal, which will be very beneficial for the students who have to take transfer from one school to another because it will make the transfer process and paperwork easier. ban will prevail.

Because with the help of APAAR ID Card, all the data of the students will be available online on one portal, which will be very beneficial for the students who have to take transfer from one school to another because it will make the transfer process and paperwork easier. ban will prevail. Less Chances of Froud Records: Since APAAR ID is being created under a government scheme and all the academic documents and records of the students will be stored in the online official portal, there are less chances of them being fraudulent and fake documents. Actual academic status of students will remain visible due to Less Chances of Fraud records.

How to Fill APAAR ID Card Application Form

To fill the Apar Eid Card application form, follow the steps given below.

First, go to the official website of ABC Bank @ https://www.abc.gov.in/ and click on ‘My Account’.

Then login to DigiLocker account using your credentials.

After this share your Aadhar card details on DigiLocker and do KYC verification with ABC and click on ‘I agree’ button.

After verification is complete, enter your academic details like school or university name, class, course name etc.

After this submit the application form.

Now your APAAR ID card has been generated.

Download APAAR ID Card.

APAAR Student ID Card Download

To download APAAR ID card follow the instructions given below.

Visit the ABC Bank official website @https://www.abc.gov.in.

Now go to the dashboard and search for the link ‘APAAR Card Download’ and click on it.

After this you will have to login by entering your login credentials on the portal.

APAAR ID Card will be shown on the screen after login.

Now, click on Download option.

Once APAAR ID Card is downloaded, you can save it or print it out for future reference.

