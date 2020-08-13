Oilfield Surfactants Market Bolstered by Emerging New Advancements, Says QYR | BASF, Dow, Schlumberger, Halliburton, Huntsman, Stepan Company, Akzo Nobel N.V, The Lubrizol Corporation, Solvay NV, Rhodia S.A., Siltech Corporation, SI Group, Inc, Pilot Chemical Company, P&G Chemicals

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Oilfield Surfactants market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Oilfield Surfactants market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Oilfield Surfactants report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Oilfield Surfactants report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Oilfield Surfactants market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Oilfield Surfactants market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Oilfield Surfactants market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Oilfield Surfactants market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Oilfield Surfactants market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Oilfield Surfactants Market Research Report: BASF, Dow, Schlumberger, Halliburton, Huntsman, Stepan Company, Akzo Nobel N.V, The Lubrizol Corporation, Solvay NV, Rhodia S.A., Siltech Corporation, SI Group, Inc, Pilot Chemical Company, P&G Chemicals

Global Oilfield Surfactants Market Segmentation by Product: Anionic Surfactant, Non-Ionic Surfactant, Cationic Surfactant, Amphoteric Surfactants, Others

Global Oilfield Surfactants Market Segmentation by Application: Metal Treatment, Industrial Cleaning, Oil Exploitation, Other

The Oilfield Surfactants Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Oilfield Surfactants market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Oilfield Surfactants market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Oilfield Surfactants market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Oilfield Surfactants industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Oilfield Surfactants market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Oilfield Surfactants market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Oilfield Surfactants market?

Table of Contents:

1 Oilfield Surfactants Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Oilfield Surfactants

1.2 Oilfield Surfactants Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Oilfield Surfactants Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2026)

1.2.2 Anionic Surfactant

1.2.3 Non-Ionic Surfactant

1.2.4 Cationic Surfactant

1.2.5 Amphoteric Surfactants

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Oilfield Surfactants Segment by Application

1.3.1 Oilfield Surfactants Sales Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Metal Treatment

1.3.3 Industrial Cleaning

1.3.4 Oil Exploitation

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Global Oilfield Surfactants Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Oilfield Surfactants Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global Oilfield Surfactants Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 Oilfield Surfactants Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

1.5 Oilfield Surfactants Industry

1.6 Oilfield Surfactants Market Trends

2 Global Oilfield Surfactants Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Oilfield Surfactants Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Oilfield Surfactants Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Oilfield Surfactants Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers Oilfield Surfactants Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Oilfield Surfactants Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Oilfield Surfactants Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Oilfield Surfactants Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Oilfield Surfactants Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Oilfield Surfactants Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

3.2 Global Oilfield Surfactants Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3.3 North America Oilfield Surfactants Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Oilfield Surfactants Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Oilfield Surfactants Sales by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Oilfield Surfactants Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Oilfield Surfactants Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Oilfield Surfactants Sales by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Oilfield Surfactants Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Oilfield Surfactants Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Oilfield Surfactants Sales by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Oilfield Surfactants Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Oilfield Surfactants Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Oilfield Surfactants Sales by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.3 Brazil

3.6.3 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Oilfield Surfactants Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Oilfield Surfactants Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Oilfield Surfactants Sales by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E

4 Global Oilfield Surfactants Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Oilfield Surfactants Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Oilfield Surfactants Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Oilfield Surfactants Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Oilfield Surfactants Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Global Oilfield Surfactants Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Oilfield Surfactants Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Oilfield Surfactants Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Oilfield Surfactants Price by Application (2015-2020)

6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Oilfield Surfactants Business

6.1 BASF

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 BASF Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.1.3 BASF Oilfield Surfactants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 BASF Products Offered

6.1.5 BASF Recent Development

6.2 Dow

6.2.1 Dow Corporation Information

6.2.2 Dow Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.2.3 Dow Oilfield Surfactants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 Dow Products Offered

6.2.5 Dow Recent Development

6.3 Schlumberger

6.3.1 Schlumberger Corporation Information

6.3.2 Schlumberger Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.3.3 Schlumberger Oilfield Surfactants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 Schlumberger Products Offered

6.3.5 Schlumberger Recent Development

6.4 Halliburton

6.4.1 Halliburton Corporation Information

6.4.2 Halliburton Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.4.3 Halliburton Oilfield Surfactants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Halliburton Products Offered

6.4.5 Halliburton Recent Development

6.5 Huntsman

6.5.1 Huntsman Corporation Information

6.5.2 Huntsman Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.5.3 Huntsman Oilfield Surfactants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 Huntsman Products Offered

6.5.5 Huntsman Recent Development

6.6 Stepan Company

6.6.1 Stepan Company Corporation Information

6.6.2 Stepan Company Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Stepan Company Oilfield Surfactants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 Stepan Company Products Offered

6.6.5 Stepan Company Recent Development

6.7 Akzo Nobel N.V

6.6.1 Akzo Nobel N.V Corporation Information

6.6.2 Akzo Nobel N.V Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Akzo Nobel N.V Oilfield Surfactants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Akzo Nobel N.V Products Offered

6.7.5 Akzo Nobel N.V Recent Development

6.8 The Lubrizol Corporation

6.8.1 The Lubrizol Corporation Corporation Information

6.8.2 The Lubrizol Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.8.3 The Lubrizol Corporation Oilfield Surfactants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.8.4 The Lubrizol Corporation Products Offered

6.8.5 The Lubrizol Corporation Recent Development

6.9 Solvay NV

6.9.1 Solvay NV Corporation Information

6.9.2 Solvay NV Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.9.3 Solvay NV Oilfield Surfactants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.9.4 Solvay NV Products Offered

6.9.5 Solvay NV Recent Development

6.10 Rhodia S.A.

6.10.1 Rhodia S.A. Corporation Information

6.10.2 Rhodia S.A. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.10.3 Rhodia S.A. Oilfield Surfactants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.10.4 Rhodia S.A. Products Offered

6.10.5 Rhodia S.A. Recent Development

6.11 Siltech Corporation

6.11.1 Siltech Corporation Corporation Information

6.11.2 Siltech Corporation Oilfield Surfactants Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.11.3 Siltech Corporation Oilfield Surfactants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.11.4 Siltech Corporation Products Offered

6.11.5 Siltech Corporation Recent Development

6.12 SI Group, Inc

6.12.1 SI Group, Inc Corporation Information

6.12.2 SI Group, Inc Oilfield Surfactants Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.12.3 SI Group, Inc Oilfield Surfactants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.12.4 SI Group, Inc Products Offered

6.12.5 SI Group, Inc Recent Development

6.13 Pilot Chemical Company

6.13.1 Pilot Chemical Company Corporation Information

6.13.2 Pilot Chemical Company Oilfield Surfactants Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.13.3 Pilot Chemical Company Oilfield Surfactants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.13.4 Pilot Chemical Company Products Offered

6.13.5 Pilot Chemical Company Recent Development

6.14 P&G Chemicals

6.14.1 P&G Chemicals Corporation Information

6.14.2 P&G Chemicals Oilfield Surfactants Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.14.3 P&G Chemicals Oilfield Surfactants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.14.4 P&G Chemicals Products Offered

6.14.5 P&G Chemicals Recent Development

7 Oilfield Surfactants Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Oilfield Surfactants Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Oilfield Surfactants

7.4 Oilfield Surfactants Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Oilfield Surfactants Distributors List

8.3 Oilfield Surfactants Customers

9 Market Dynamics

9.1 Market Trends

9.2 Opportunities and Drivers

9.3 Challenges

9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Oilfield Surfactants Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Oilfield Surfactants by Type (2021-2026)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Oilfield Surfactants by Type (2021-2026)

10.2 Oilfield Surfactants Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Oilfield Surfactants by Application (2021-2026)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Oilfield Surfactants by Application (2021-2026)

10.3 Oilfield Surfactants Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Oilfield Surfactants by Region (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Oilfield Surfactants by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 North America Oilfield Surfactants Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.5 Europe Oilfield Surfactants Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.6 Asia Pacific Oilfield Surfactants Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.7 Latin America Oilfield Surfactants Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.8 Middle East and Africa Oilfield Surfactants Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

